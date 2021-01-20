Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Paychex Inc, TJX Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares

Louisville, KY, based Investment company Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co (Current Portfolio) buys PayPal Holdings Inc, Netflix Inc, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF, sells Paychex Inc, TJX Inc, SSgA SPDR Gold Shares, Wells Fargo, BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. As of 2020Q4, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co owns 236 stocks with a total value of $1.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 514,364 shares, 4.95% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 227,657 shares, 3.67% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07% Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (SYBT) - 1,053,105 shares, 3.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.45% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 532,432 shares, 2.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.56% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 190,222 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.35%

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.445000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 9,971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.62 and $219.63, with an estimated average price of $149.33. The stock is now traded at around $257.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.679900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.13 and $61.66, with an estimated average price of $51.19. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,462 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,470 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.77 and $253.46, with an estimated average price of $239.84. The stock is now traded at around $258.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 4295.49%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $245.985000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 84,789 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 1859.82%. The purchase prices were between $470.5 and $554.09, with an estimated average price of $506.43. The stock is now traded at around $579.539900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 32,729 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.61%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 124,310 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.49%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 224,619 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.10%. The purchase prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2. The stock is now traded at around $117.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 27,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 27.20%. The purchase prices were between $56.79 and $68.74, with an estimated average price of $63.26. The stock is now traded at around $70.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 38,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The sale prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $21.14 and $30.35, with an estimated average price of $26.03.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Church & Dwight Co Inc. The sale prices were between $83.65 and $95.18, with an estimated average price of $88.44.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $80.98 and $96.7, with an estimated average price of $90.3.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. The sale prices were between $201.43 and $289.53, with an estimated average price of $253.95.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.