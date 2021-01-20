Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP Buys Koppers Holdings Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Sells Benchmark Electronics Inc, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Stericycle Inc

Houston, TX, based Investment company Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP (Current Portfolio) buys Koppers Holdings Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, Sprouts Farmers Market Inc, Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells Benchmark Electronics Inc, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc, Stericycle Inc, Synnex Corp, Stifel Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP. As of 2020Q4, Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP owns 140 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: KOP, HPE,

KOP, HPE, Added Positions: SFM, LGND, SCSC, CAH,

SFM, LGND, SCSC, CAH, Reduced Positions: UCTT, PWR, TCBI, AEIS, SRCL, SNX, MDRX, SF, DKS, LNC, AN, BBBY, DY, LUV, JCOM, SWKS, TTEK, ANTM, DFS, HUM, ANF, JBL, LITE, RS, ACM, CI, KEY, RJF, SWK, CBRE, GLW, EWBC, FAF, GNTX, JBLU, JLL, JNPR, LH, MTZ, PEG, TXT, X, WDC, WSM, ZBH, AL, ARW, COF, CE, CNP, FITB, HUN, LEA, RF, STLD, TPR, WLK, AEE, AAWW, BGS, CATY, STZ, OFC, DECK, FULT, GES, HIBB, HST, LAD, MTB, MDC, MGLN, OMI, RL, RTX, SEM, SRE, SLG, SYNA, TCF, GT, AMSF, PLCE, CRUS, COMM, DBI, DBD, EGRX, ECPG, ENS, GDOT, GPI, HMSY, HFC, ITGR, LZB, M, NXGN, NNBR, PDCO, SIGI, SYKE, GBX, TTMI, VLO, WEX, WOR, AXL, ACRE, BANC, BDC, CHS, COLB, DRH, FOE, FHN, GATX, GCO, HOPE, ITRI, MTRX, PACW, PMT, PNM, PRA, RRGB, STL, TDY, TGI, UBSI, WAFD, WBS, XPER,

UCTT, PWR, TCBI, AEIS, SRCL, SNX, MDRX, SF, DKS, LNC, AN, BBBY, DY, LUV, JCOM, SWKS, TTEK, ANTM, DFS, HUM, ANF, JBL, LITE, RS, ACM, CI, KEY, RJF, SWK, CBRE, GLW, EWBC, FAF, GNTX, JBLU, JLL, JNPR, LH, MTZ, PEG, TXT, X, WDC, WSM, ZBH, AL, ARW, COF, CE, CNP, FITB, HUN, LEA, RF, STLD, TPR, WLK, AEE, AAWW, BGS, CATY, STZ, OFC, DECK, FULT, GES, HIBB, HST, LAD, MTB, MDC, MGLN, OMI, RL, RTX, SEM, SRE, SLG, SYNA, TCF, GT, AMSF, PLCE, CRUS, COMM, DBI, DBD, EGRX, ECPG, ENS, GDOT, GPI, HMSY, HFC, ITGR, LZB, M, NXGN, NNBR, PDCO, SIGI, SYKE, GBX, TTMI, VLO, WEX, WOR, AXL, ACRE, BANC, BDC, CHS, COLB, DRH, FOE, FHN, GATX, GCO, HOPE, ITRI, MTRX, PACW, PMT, PNM, PRA, RRGB, STL, TDY, TGI, UBSI, WAFD, WBS, XPER, Sold Out: BHE,

For the details of Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/smith%2C+graham+%26+co.%2C+investment+advisors%2C+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) - 66,153 shares, 1.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Dycom Industries Inc (DY) - 247,664 shares, 1.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6% Select Medical Holdings Corp (SEM) - 665,556 shares, 1.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8% Hibbett Sports Inc (HIBB) - 390,118 shares, 1.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.78% Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) - 60,031 shares, 1.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.8%

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Koppers Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.04 and $31.16, with an estimated average price of $26.2. The stock is now traded at around $35.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 258,374 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP initiated holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The purchase prices were between $8.37 and $12.34, with an estimated average price of $10.55. The stock is now traded at around $12.293300. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 398,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 179.21%. The purchase prices were between $18.59 and $21.91, with an estimated average price of $20.47. The stock is now traded at around $21.045000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 213,972 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP added to a holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc by 32.30%. The purchase prices were between $80.55 and $106.05, with an estimated average price of $91.45. The stock is now traded at around $134.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 97,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Smith, Graham & Co., Investment Advisors, LP sold out a holding in Benchmark Electronics Inc. The sale prices were between $19.83 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $23.74.