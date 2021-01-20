  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Exor Investments (UK) LLP Buys Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, VEON, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Sells New Gold Inc

January 20, 2021 | About: LBRT +0.7% VEON -0.82% GDXJ +4.13%

Investment company Exor Investments (UK) LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, VEON, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, sells New Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exor Investments (UK) LLP. As of 2020Q4, Exor Investments (UK) LLP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $803 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Exor Investments (UK) LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exor+investments+%28uk%29+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Exor Investments (UK) LLP
  1. Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 7,750,476 shares, 21.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.79%
  2. Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 9,627,093 shares, 19.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.54%
  3. Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 10,188,363 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio.
  4. VEON Ltd (VEON) - 66,354,260 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.93%
  5. Novagold Resources Inc (NG) - 6,463,807 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ)

Exor Investments (UK) LLP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 291,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT)

Exor Investments (UK) LLP added to a holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc by 242.40%. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 4,118,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: VEON Ltd (VEON)

Exor Investments (UK) LLP added to a holding in VEON Ltd by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $1.21 and $1.65, with an estimated average price of $1.43. The stock is now traded at around $1.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 66,354,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.



