Exor Investments (UK) LLP Buys Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, VEON, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, Sells New Gold Inc

Investment company Exor Investments (UK) LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Liberty Oilfield Services Inc, VEON, VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF, sells New Gold Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Exor Investments (UK) LLP. As of 2020Q4, Exor Investments (UK) LLP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $803 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
For the details of Exor Investments (UK) LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/exor+investments+%28uk%29+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Exor Investments (UK) LLP
- Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) - 7,750,476 shares, 21.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.79%
- Sibanye Stillwater Ltd (SBSW) - 9,627,093 shares, 19.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.54%
- Cameco Corp (CCJ) - 10,188,363 shares, 17.01% of the total portfolio.
- VEON Ltd (VEON) - 66,354,260 shares, 12.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.93%
- Novagold Resources Inc (NG) - 6,463,807 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio.
Exor Investments (UK) LLP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.34 and $58.7, with an estimated average price of $53.43. The stock is now traded at around $51.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 291,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (LBRT)
Exor Investments (UK) LLP added to a holding in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc by 242.40%. The purchase prices were between $6.65 and $11.24, with an estimated average price of $9.18. The stock is now traded at around $12.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 4,118,054 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: VEON Ltd (VEON)
Exor Investments (UK) LLP added to a holding in VEON Ltd by 24.93%. The purchase prices were between $1.21 and $1.65, with an estimated average price of $1.43. The stock is now traded at around $1.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 66,354,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.
