Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Buys Adobe Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, NIO Inc, Sells Prologis Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equity Residential

Munich, 2M, based Investment company Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh (Current Portfolio) buys Adobe Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, NIO Inc, Stellantis NV, Brookfield Renewable Corp, sells Prologis Inc, AvalonBay Communities Inc, Equity Residential, Boston Properties Inc, Essex Property Trust Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. As of 2020Q4, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 195 stocks with a total value of $435 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 127,489 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.16% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 116,300 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 9,261 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.31% Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) - 34,200 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Logitech International SA (LOGI) - 92,336 shares, 2.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.85%

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $12.2 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.876200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 101,865 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $59.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 30,540 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $236.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,815 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.49 and $30.38, with an estimated average price of $27.77. The stock is now traded at around $30.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 36,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.34 and $18.23, with an estimated average price of $16.04. The stock is now traded at around $19.374000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 50,361 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh initiated holding in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC. The purchase prices were between $34.03 and $49.83, with an estimated average price of $42.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 92.81%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $468.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 14,339 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 160.26%. The purchase prices were between $71.4 and $179.11, with an estimated average price of $121.03. The stock is now traded at around $172.710100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in NIO Inc by 82.17%. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.395800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 83,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.93%. The purchase prices were between $43.43 and $56.83, with an estimated average price of $50.89. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 134,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 58.28%. The purchase prices were between $35.69 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $41.21. The stock is now traded at around $45.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 101,117 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 441.91%. The purchase prices were between $225.56 and $305.34, with an estimated average price of $264.69. The stock is now traded at around $313.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 6,064 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The sale prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in SL Green Realty Corp. The sale prices were between $41.65 and $63.9, with an estimated average price of $54.14.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.21.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.9.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $187.99 and $214.42, with an estimated average price of $201.24.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh sold out a holding in HCA Healthcare Inc. The sale prices were between $123.94 and $165.86, with an estimated average price of $146.94.