Busey Trust CO Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Biogen Inc, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vontier Corp

Champaign, IL, based Investment company Busey Trust CO (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Linde PLC, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, sells Biogen Inc, Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF, Vontier Corp, BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Busey Trust CO. As of 2020Q4, Busey Trust CO owns 309 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LIN, TSM, VIA, ATVI, BIDU, BC, LRCX, RMD, IQV, SQ, CTVA, OIH, VBR,

LIN, TSM, VIA, ATVI, BIDU, BC, LRCX, RMD, IQV, SQ, CTVA, OIH, VBR, Added Positions: IVW, VCSH, VCIT, QCOM, GS, AMAT, PG, MMM, DIS, MSFT, BAC, KO, JNJ, EA, PFE, FB, WLTW, TMO, TSN, VTR, EFA, LDOS, VBK, IJS, IJK, NVT, VEU, MDT, LH, KSU, JCI, FISV, EXPD, CCI, C, CI, BDX, ADBE, XLK, XLV, GLD, GBAB, BBN, NBB, BX, WBA, TXN, CRM, GE, CSX,

IVW, VCSH, VCIT, QCOM, GS, AMAT, PG, MMM, DIS, MSFT, BAC, KO, JNJ, EA, PFE, FB, WLTW, TMO, TSN, VTR, EFA, LDOS, VBK, IJS, IJK, NVT, VEU, MDT, LH, KSU, JCI, FISV, EXPD, CCI, C, CI, BDX, ADBE, XLK, XLV, GLD, GBAB, BBN, NBB, BX, WBA, TXN, CRM, GE, CSX, Reduced Positions: AAPL, BIIB, VYMI, IWB, TIP, IEFA, SWKS, IWM, IWR, BRK.B, NKE, IVV, NEE, GOOGL, HD, MCD, MCK, PYPL, AGR, AGG, SCZ, SPY, VYM, BLK, CVS, EXC, HON, ITW, NVDA, NSC, SYK, WMT, BRK.A, INN, IJH, MTUM, AEP, ABC, TFC, BP, COF, CAT, CERN, CVX, CMCSA, CMP, COP, DHI, ETN, ENB, FDX, FHI, WELL, MDLZ, MGA, MS, NVS, ORCL, PPL, PRU, PSA, PWR, RLI, REGN, RY, SNA, TRV, SRCL, TD, UNP, UPS, VLO, WM, WFC, WHR, ZION, JAZZ, TEL, V, AVGO, MPC, ALLE, ALLY, BABA, FPE, HYG, IEMG, IWF, QDF, QUAL, VEA, VIG, VO, VTEB, XLE, XLF, T, ABT, APD, AEE, AXP, AMT, NLY, ADM, AJG, ADP, BSX, CLX, CTSH, COST, DE, DD, DUK, EOG, LLY, EMR, EPD, FMBI, F, IBM, KMB, LMT, MMP, MLM, NEM, ONB, PNC, PPG, PAYX, RPM, SO, STT, SYY, TJX, TRMB, USB, ANTM, ET, RDS.B, VKQ, BR, DFS, TSLA, LYB, COR, ABBV, KHC, DOW, CARR, OTIS, DVY, IBB, IJR, IWD, IWS, MDY, QQQ, RSP, VNQ, VTI, VUG, XLP,

AAPL, BIIB, VYMI, IWB, TIP, IEFA, SWKS, IWM, IWR, BRK.B, NKE, IVV, NEE, GOOGL, HD, MCD, MCK, PYPL, AGR, AGG, SCZ, SPY, VYM, BLK, CVS, EXC, HON, ITW, NVDA, NSC, SYK, WMT, BRK.A, INN, IJH, MTUM, AEP, ABC, TFC, BP, COF, CAT, CERN, CVX, CMCSA, CMP, COP, DHI, ETN, ENB, FDX, FHI, WELL, MDLZ, MGA, MS, NVS, ORCL, PPL, PRU, PSA, PWR, RLI, REGN, RY, SNA, TRV, SRCL, TD, UNP, UPS, VLO, WM, WFC, WHR, ZION, JAZZ, TEL, V, AVGO, MPC, ALLE, ALLY, BABA, FPE, HYG, IEMG, IWF, QDF, QUAL, VEA, VIG, VO, VTEB, XLE, XLF, T, ABT, APD, AEE, AXP, AMT, NLY, ADM, AJG, ADP, BSX, CLX, CTSH, COST, DE, DD, DUK, EOG, LLY, EMR, EPD, FMBI, F, IBM, KMB, LMT, MMP, MLM, NEM, ONB, PNC, PPG, PAYX, RPM, SO, STT, SYY, TJX, TRMB, USB, ANTM, ET, RDS.B, VKQ, BR, DFS, TSLA, LYB, COR, ABBV, KHC, DOW, CARR, OTIS, DVY, IBB, IJR, IWD, IWS, MDY, QQQ, RSP, VNQ, VTI, VUG, XLP, Sold Out: VNT, XLU, HBI, QYLD, PULS, HDV, GSLC, FIVG, DGRO, BY, FAF, MET, LVS, FE, NZF, MAV, CCL, HEES, SIX, SCS, SBAC, RF, ORI, SCHD, STZ, SIRI,

For the details of Busey Trust CO's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/busey+trust+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 921,668 shares, 7.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 380,472 shares, 4.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 24,156 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.32% Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 836,146 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.09% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) - 604,920 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.26%

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $259.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,791 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 20,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $131.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in ResMed Inc. The purchase prices were between $167.5 and $220.59, with an estimated average price of $200.15. The stock is now traded at around $217.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,036 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.05 and $142.79, with an estimated average price of $129.59. The stock is now traded at around $152.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,836 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Busey Trust CO initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $154.88 and $241.58, with an estimated average price of $196.26. The stock is now traded at around $227.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 424.12%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 422,405 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.09%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.135000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 836,146 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.26%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 604,920 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 33.82%. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $289.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 28,336 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in 3M Co by 24.42%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $169.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 38,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Busey Trust CO added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 26.83%. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 112,023 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in SSgA Utilities Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $60.69 and $66.76, with an estimated average price of $63.32.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $38.52 and $44.82, with an estimated average price of $42.35.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The sale prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.93.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Hanesbrands Inc. The sale prices were between $12.45 and $17.62, with an estimated average price of $15.06.

Busey Trust CO sold out a holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.34 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.31.