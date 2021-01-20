  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH Buys Stellantis NV

January 20, 2021 | About: STLA +0.95%

Investment company MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH. As of 2020Q4, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH owns 14 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: STLA,

For the details of MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meag+munich+ergo+assetmanagement+gmbh/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH
  1. Prologis Inc (PLD) - 374,241 shares, 20.39% of the total portfolio.
  2. Equity Residential (EQR) - 445,759 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio.
  3. AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 132,945 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio.
  4. Boston Properties Inc (BXP) - 174,000 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio.
  5. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 177,088 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Stellantis NV (STLA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $12.2 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.876200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH. Also check out:

1. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH's Undervalued Stocks
2. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH keeps buying

