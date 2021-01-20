MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH Buys Stellantis NV

Investment company MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH (Current Portfolio) buys Stellantis NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH. As of 2020Q4, MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH owns 14 stocks with a total value of $149 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: STLA,

For the details of MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/meag+munich+ergo+assetmanagement+gmbh/current-portfolio/portfolio

Prologis Inc (PLD) - 374,241 shares, 20.39% of the total portfolio. Equity Residential (EQR) - 445,759 shares, 14.45% of the total portfolio. AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB) - 132,945 shares, 11.66% of the total portfolio. Boston Properties Inc (BXP) - 174,000 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) - 177,088 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio.

MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $12.2 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $14.84. The stock is now traded at around $16.876200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 11,955 shares as of 2020-12-31.