Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. Buys Pfizer Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Sells Marcus Corp, Adams Resources & Energy Inc, Snap Inc

Investment company Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Phillips 66 Partners LP, Holly Energy Partners LP, Delek US Holdings Inc, sells Marcus Corp, Adams Resources & Energy Inc, Snap Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.. As of 2020Q4, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. owns 69 stocks with a total value of $130 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: PFE, PSXP, TSLA, BP, MMP, CAH, XOM,
- Added Positions: KMI, HEP, T, WBA, DK, SCHO, LUMN, DIS, UNP, PBF, NEAR, IBM, PAA, HPS, XLU, SPYG, MMM, KHC, PYPL, CRON,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, MSFT, BUD, BRK.B, WFC, INTC, TGT, MET, COP, HBAN, RGA, SNAP, CSCO, VZ, GOOG, COST, HPQ, QCOM, RDS.A, WMT, GOOGL,
- Sold Out: MCS, AE,
For the details of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/arkfeld+wealth+strategies%2C+l.l.c./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 49,369 shares, 8.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- HollyFrontier Corp (HFC) - 382,298 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,225 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.38%
- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) - 132,924 shares, 4.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.35%
- iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF) - 161,676 shares, 4.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.04%
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.539000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 68,906 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Phillips 66 Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.68 and $30.27, with an estimated average price of $26.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 36,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $849.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 439 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: BP PLC (BP)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in BP PLC. The purchase prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 12,137 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Magellan Midstream Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.25 and $46.58, with an estimated average price of $40.08. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,615 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. initiated holding in Cardinal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.61 and $58.47, with an estimated average price of $52.03. The stock is now traded at around $54.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,250 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 201.64%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.455000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 156,151 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Holly Energy Partners LP (HEP)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Holly Energy Partners LP by 26.35%. The purchase prices were between $10.48 and $14.87, with an estimated average price of $13.04. The stock is now traded at around $15.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 344,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Delek US Holdings Inc by 225.13%. The purchase prices were between $9.28 and $17.12, with an estimated average price of $13.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 38,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.98%. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 32,209 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in Lumen Technologies Inc by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $8.62 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.001800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 50,129 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 40.41%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $174.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,752 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Marcus Corp (MCS)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Marcus Corp. The sale prices were between $7.06 and $13.48, with an estimated average price of $10.23.Sold Out: Adams Resources & Energy Inc (AE)
Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C. sold out a holding in Adams Resources & Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $19 and $29.29, with an estimated average price of $24.14.
Here is the complete portfolio of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies, L.L.C.. Also check out:
