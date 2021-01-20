Provident Wealth Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, Gilead Sc

Investment company Provident Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, Gilead Sciences Inc, Dollar General Corp, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Provident Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Provident Wealth Management, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ESPO, FIVG,

ESPO, FIVG, Added Positions: SCHX, BLV, CWB, ICVT, IBB, IVW, IYW, SCHG, SPYG, SPLG, SPLV, SDY, VO, VOT,

SCHX, BLV, CWB, ICVT, IBB, IVW, IYW, SCHG, SPYG, SPLG, SPLV, SDY, VO, VOT, Reduced Positions: USMV, AAPL, IWM, SCHA, DGRO, IJR, PEY, IGM, VOE, IWO, AMZN, IVE, EFAV, MGK, SPHD, SPY, VBK, IWS, IJH, SCHM, VBR,

USMV, AAPL, IWM, SCHA, DGRO, IJR, PEY, IGM, VOE, IWO, AMZN, IVE, EFAV, MGK, SPHD, SPY, VBK, IWS, IJH, SCHM, VBR, Sold Out: XOP, GILD, DG, MCD, MMM, NEE, VZ, HD, PFE, MSFT, LLY, PG, TXN, PNC, TGT, PM, HYD, QAI, BRO, PNFP, NFLX, FB, T, CSCO, SO, DIS, V, GOOG, LOW, WMT, WTRG, MA, DFS, TQQQ, TFC, ENB, HSY, PXD, UNP, WFC, FBK, XLK, AXP, CAG, MRK, RNST, USB, MNSB, ACHC, KHC, AMP, BAC, BAX, DLTR, IIVI, JPM, RF, AVGO, IUSG, JKE, ONEQ, COST, DHR, FITB, IP, SRE, SIRI, MPC, DLN, DWM, OEF, SCHD, XLG, MO, AMGN, KEY, LMT, MKC, ES, WPM, RTX, WEC, BAB, CB, ACN, ATVI, AIG, ARCC, ADP, BCE, BBY, BIO, CHRW, CCL, CME, CHD, CINF, CTXS, CLX, CL, CMCSA, COP, ED, DTE, DKS, ERIE, FFIV, GD, GE, GPC, HUM, INTC, JW.A, JCI, KMB, KR, MTG, MKTX, MDT, MTD, MS, MORN, MSI, NFG, NYT, NEM, NOC, LIN, RNR, RGLD, SWK, UNH, GHC, WM, WTM, CPRX, TFSL, CBOE, ABBV, QRVO, TEAM, PAVM, SNDR, DOCU, CVET, FOXA, DOW, CTVA, FDM, IWP, JKG, LGLV, PDBC, REGL, SHYG, SLYV, VB, XMMO, XSLV, ABMD, ALXN, AEP, ADI, BA, BMY, CNI, CVX, CIEN, C, CYH, CFR, DRI, D, RE, FRO, GIS, THG, HAS, HRC, SJM, MRO, NTAP, NAT, PLUG, BPOP, SLB, SFL, TRV, SU, TROW, TTWO, UPS, WBA, WMB, TMUS, AWK, ULTA, HI, DISCK, FTNT, LPLA, KMI, DNKN, ALSN, PINC, HOFSQ, VRTV, AXTA, VIRT, OLLI, FTDR, GTXMQ, REZI, UBER, REYN, CARR, OTIS, MSGE, DON, HACK,

For the details of Provident Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/provident+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 133,859 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.78% Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 74,610 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 203,306 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 11,209 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26% Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) - 31,216 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.02%

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $70.41, with an estimated average price of $64.3. The stock is now traded at around $74.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 9,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 20,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 347.22%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.679900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The sale prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.65.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12.

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4.