  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Provident Wealth Management, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, Gilead Sc

January 20, 2021 | About: IVW +2.47% IYW +2.5% ESPO +1.5% FIVG +0.75% XOP -0.84% DG -0.03% GILD +1.25% MCD +2.13% MMM +0.57% VZ +0.24%

Investment company Provident Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF, Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production, Gilead Sciences Inc, Dollar General Corp, McDonald's Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Provident Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Provident Wealth Management, LLC owns 57 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Provident Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/provident+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Provident Wealth Management, LLC
  1. CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 133,859 shares, 15.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.78%
  2. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) - 74,610 shares, 11.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8%
  3. BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 203,306 shares, 11.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06%
  4. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 11,209 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.26%
  5. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV) - 31,216 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.02%
New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.45 and $70.41, with an estimated average price of $64.3. The stock is now traded at around $74.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 9,726 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $31.31. The stock is now traded at around $35.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 20,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 347.22%. The purchase prices were between $73.08 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $79.9. The stock is now traded at around $87.679900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 644 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (XOP)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA SPDR Oil & Gas Exploration and Production. The sale prices were between $39.65 and $63.7, with an estimated average price of $51.08.

Sold Out: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar General Corp. The sale prices were between $205.87 and $223, with an estimated average price of $213.65.

Sold Out: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The sale prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23.

Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36.

Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12.

Sold Out: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Provident Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Verizon Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4.



Here is the complete portfolio of Provident Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Provident Wealth Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Provident Wealth Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Provident Wealth Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Provident Wealth Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)