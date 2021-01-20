  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
TRH Financial, LLC Buys Sysco Corp, Chevron Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

January 20, 2021 | About: SYY +2.28% CVX +0.63% AMD -0.49% IVW +2.47% DIS +1.09% UBER -0.92% HON +0.56% CARR -0.76% QQQ +2.52%

Investment company TRH Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sysco Corp, Chevron Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TRH Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q4, TRH Financial, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of TRH Financial, LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 852,772 shares, 22.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36%
  2. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 88,196 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 191,668 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,883 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 128,641 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.914400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $207.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $39.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $323.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Sysco Corp (SYY)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 29,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $89.134000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 219.28%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $174.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.



