TRH Financial, LLC Buys Sysco Corp, Chevron Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

Investment company TRH Financial, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Sysco Corp, Chevron Corp, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Uber Technologies Inc, Honeywell International Inc, sells First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TRH Financial, LLC. As of 2020Q4, TRH Financial, LLC owns 73 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: UBER, HON, CARR, QQQ,

UBER, HON, CARR, QQQ, Added Positions: SPTM, PG, SYY, MDT, CVX, KO, RTX, TGT, WMT, ED, ECL, EMR, GD, ADP, TROW, SPGI, VFC, SPMD, APD, JNJ, PPG, PEP, AMD, ABT, MCD, SWK, LOW, T, IVW, SPYV, SPSM, IVV, DIS, MSFT, SPEM, VTI, SPDW, AMZN, V, SPYG, BDX, ET,

SPTM, PG, SYY, MDT, CVX, KO, RTX, TGT, WMT, ED, ECL, EMR, GD, ADP, TROW, SPGI, VFC, SPMD, APD, JNJ, PPG, PEP, AMD, ABT, MCD, SWK, LOW, T, IVW, SPYV, SPSM, IVV, DIS, MSFT, SPEM, VTI, SPDW, AMZN, V, SPYG, BDX, ET, Reduced Positions: AAPL, WBA, FMB, AEE, AMT, CSCO, JPM, AFL, ABBV, VZ, UNH, SHW, DOV, MMM, PFE, NSC, NKE, ITW,

For the details of TRH Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trh+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 852,772 shares, 22.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.36% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 88,196 shares, 7.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.19% SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) - 191,668 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.11% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,883 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.63% SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) - 128,641 shares, 2.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.41 and $54.86, with an estimated average price of $45.15. The stock is now traded at around $55.914400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 4,698 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.69. The stock is now traded at around $207.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,057 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Carrier Global Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.23 and $40.5, with an estimated average price of $36.35. The stock is now traded at around $39.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,988 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $323.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 719 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Sysco Corp by 23.67%. The purchase prices were between $54.79 and $78.12, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $75.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 29,821 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 20.68%. The purchase prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37. The stock is now traded at around $95.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 26,170 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 26.07%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.41. The stock is now traded at around $89.134000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 15,944 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 219.28%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,007 shares as of 2020-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 33.89%. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $174.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,414 shares as of 2020-12-31.