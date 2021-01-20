Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC Buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Apple Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust, 3M Co

Investment company Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Apple Inc, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, sells Amazon.com Inc, Federal Realty Investment Trust, 3M Co, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC owns 161 stocks with a total value of $156 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ESGU, QQQ, MTZ, STIP, EQIX, SCHR, SCHO, TIP, IYY, IEF, IBB, BND, FRCPH.PFD, VB, IAU, ORCL, NTAP, LLY, A, DELL, KEYS, CLNY, HYD, VIA, NO8, AER, ITM, EXG, MSI, C, CI,

ESGU, QQQ, MTZ, STIP, EQIX, SCHR, SCHO, TIP, IYY, IEF, IBB, BND, FRCPH.PFD, VB, IAU, ORCL, NTAP, LLY, A, DELL, KEYS, CLNY, HYD, VIA, NO8, AER, ITM, EXG, MSI, C, CI, Added Positions: SCHX, SCHA, AAPL, SCHM, IJK, IVW, IJJ, SNV, SCHZ, TGT, VZ, IYF, VO, VDC, TRV, HD, BRK.B, GOLD, INTC, XOM,

SCHX, SCHA, AAPL, SCHM, IJK, IVW, IJJ, SNV, SCHZ, TGT, VZ, IYF, VO, VDC, TRV, HD, BRK.B, GOLD, INTC, XOM, Reduced Positions: SCHG, MGV, MDY, NVR, MMM, IJR, IWS, JPM, LOW, TROW, JNJ, IBM, CHTR, KHC, IWN, CSCO, CVS, WAB, GE, T,

SCHG, MGV, MDY, NVR, MMM, IJR, IWS, JPM, LOW, TROW, JNJ, IBM, CHTR, KHC, IWN, CSCO, CVS, WAB, GE, T, Sold Out: AMZN, FRT, UNH, VGT, GOOG, GOOGL, IEFA, TDF, UNLVF, IEMG, DD, BA, VDE, SPSB, SCZ, IWP, IWO, HWM, CAH, PSX, GLW, LTHM, DOW, CTVA, ARNC, AA, PHK, NOV, IMGN, OVV,

CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 451,223 shares, 26.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.27% CSIM Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA) - 391,508 shares, 22.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.90% CSIM Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 287,557 shares, 12.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.62% Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV) - 154,599 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.86% BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 88,827 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.565000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 36,021 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $323.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 398 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in MasTec Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.61 and $70.4, with an estimated average price of $56.56. The stock is now traded at around $81.155000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,648 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.06 and $104.43, with an estimated average price of $103.7. The stock is now traded at around $104.977100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $51.37 and $51.47, with an estimated average price of $51.42. The stock is now traded at around $51.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 971 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Equinix Inc. The purchase prices were between $678.4 and $835, with an estimated average price of $742.6. The stock is now traded at around $733.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 66 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 73.48%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $131.850100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 12,116 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 5,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.265000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,104 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.872000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,252 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Synovus Financial Corp by 45.50%. The purchase prices were between $22.35 and $33.82, with an estimated average price of $29.16. The stock is now traded at around $38.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,002 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Target Corp by 20.11%. The purchase prices were between $152.22 and $179.82, with an estimated average price of $167.24. The stock is now traded at around $188.409900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,081 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $67.91 and $94.08, with an estimated average price of $83.48.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The sale prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42.

Filbrandt Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54.