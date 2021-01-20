Vision Capital Management, Inc. Buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Bank of America Corp, Sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc

Portland, OR, based Investment company Vision Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Bank of America Corp, Discover Financial Services, Tesla Inc, sells Lockheed Martin Corp, Williams-Sonoma Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Vision Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Vision Capital Management, Inc. owns 103 stocks with a total value of $527 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 974,580 shares, 8.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.07% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 95,454 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 266,693 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.53% BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 114,924 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.7% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 255,287 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6%

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $23.47 and $30.31, with an estimated average price of $26.93. The stock is now traded at around $32.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 56,093 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.09 and $166.68, with an estimated average price of $155.77. The stock is now traded at around $173.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 7,372 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $148.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,201 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 30.48%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $136.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 83,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.37%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.102100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,678 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 29.40%. The purchase prices were between $60.6 and $90.53, with an estimated average price of $75.13. The stock is now traded at around $99.515000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 73,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 420.40%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $849.975000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 2,602 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 37.58%. The purchase prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24. The stock is now traded at around $74.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 74,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Vision Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 112.18%. The purchase prices were between $56.65 and $64.55, with an estimated average price of $60.23. The stock is now traded at around $67.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.