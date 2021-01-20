Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, NIO Inc, Sells AT&T Inc, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity, Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund

Investment company Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF, NIO Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Marriott International Inc, sells AT&T Inc, BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity, Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC owns 65 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWF, IWD, NIO, IEFA, SBUX, BX, CRWD, LOW,

IWF, IWD, NIO, IEFA, SBUX, BX, CRWD, LOW, Added Positions: AGG, ITOT, VCIT, IUSG, IJR, QQQ, MAR, IUSV, XLK, VO, IVV, VYM, IXUS, SPY, CRM, AMZN, DOCU, V, MSFT, NOW, LULU, MCD, HD, BA, PFE,

AGG, ITOT, VCIT, IUSG, IJR, QQQ, MAR, IUSV, XLK, VO, IVV, VYM, IXUS, SPY, CRM, AMZN, DOCU, V, MSFT, NOW, LULU, MCD, HD, BA, PFE, Reduced Positions: VTI, VEU, AAPL, IWM, VTV, IJH, APT, VZ, KO, GOOGL, NFLX, DIS, MA, VOO, OPK,

VTI, VEU, AAPL, IWM, VTV, IJH, APT, VZ, KO, GOOGL, NFLX, DIS, MA, VOO, OPK, Sold Out: T, BGIO, JEMD,

For the details of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/benchmark+financial+wealth+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 148,572 shares, 15.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 196,269 shares, 9.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.93% BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 120,551 shares, 7.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.41% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 191,945 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 118,988 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.54%

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $246.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 1,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $141.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,318 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.67 and $55.38, with an estimated average price of $39.29. The stock is now traded at around $57.395800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,524 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.61 and $69.71, with an estimated average price of $64.27. The stock is now traded at around $71.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $105.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,248 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.29 and $65.34, with an estimated average price of $58.44. The stock is now traded at around $64.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 3,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 39.24%. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $323.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 3,896 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Marriott International Inc by 25.97%. The purchase prices were between $89.97 and $135.61, with an estimated average price of $114.99. The stock is now traded at around $126.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 11,244 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 22.87%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $222.645000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,703 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AT&T Inc. The sale prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BlackRock 2022 Global Income Opportunity. The sale prices were between $8.46 and $9.08, with an estimated average price of $8.76.

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $6.93 and $7.79, with an estimated average price of $7.35.