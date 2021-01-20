Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Southern Co, Sells The Home Depot Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund

Investment company Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Southern Co, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, sells The Home Depot Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC owns 91 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ALL, DIS, PM, DIA, MCK, IHI, GVI, MUB, SHY, IGIB, HYG, IVE, LQD, ICLN, PFF,

ALL, DIS, PM, DIA, MCK, IHI, GVI, MUB, SHY, IGIB, HYG, IVE, LQD, ICLN, PFF, Added Positions: IJR, VOO, DGRO, IEMG, SO, IEFA, VB, AGG, EFAV, VNQ, EEMV, T, WMT, JPM, IVW, VTV, VZ, ISTB, IVV, XT, CMCSA, ITOT, IJH, SPY, IEUR,

IJR, VOO, DGRO, IEMG, SO, IEFA, VB, AGG, EFAV, VNQ, EEMV, T, WMT, JPM, IVW, VTV, VZ, ISTB, IVV, XT, CMCSA, ITOT, IJH, SPY, IEUR, Reduced Positions: USMV, HD, QUAL, NEAR, MTUM, KO, C, INTC, AFL, EMR, IWF, VUG,

USMV, HD, QUAL, NEAR, MTUM, KO, C, INTC, AFL, EMR, IWF, VUG, Sold Out: IBB, XLP,

BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 381,373 shares, 16.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.41% BTC iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 797,295 shares, 13.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.91% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 94,716 shares, 12.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.67% BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) - 181,059 shares, 10.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.13% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 263,375 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.77%

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $174.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,447 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Allstate Corp. The purchase prices were between $88 and $109.93, with an estimated average price of $98.61. The stock is now traded at around $111.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,381 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29. The stock is now traded at around $311.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,545 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $143.79 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $167.11. The stock is now traded at around $183.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $339.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 124.41%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $100.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 128,150 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 242.28%. The purchase prices were between $52.03 and $62.1, with an estimated average price of $57.18. The stock is now traded at around $67.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 20,626 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Southern Co by 26.01%. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 38,963 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $208.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 12,576 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.47%. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 13,026 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 30.35%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,476 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in SSgA Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $62.26 and $68.15, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

Stewardship Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $130.38 and $157.31, with an estimated average price of $143.15.