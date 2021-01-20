Mathes Company, Inc. Buys Trane Technologies PLC, SVB Financial Group, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Sells Union Pacific Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Duke Energy Corp

New York, NY, based Investment company Mathes Company, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Trane Technologies PLC, SVB Financial Group, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF, sells Union Pacific Corp, The Walt Disney Co, Duke Energy Corp, Costco Wholesale Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mathes Company, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Mathes Company, Inc. owns 115 stocks with a total value of $242 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of Mathes Company, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mathes+company%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 94,470 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) - 35,015 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.3% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,336 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.69% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 25,420 shares, 2.66% of the total portfolio. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,597 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.08%

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $123.68 and $152.44, with an estimated average price of $138.54. The stock is now traded at around $155.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 23,475 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $26.35 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $26.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 18,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $25.2 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $25.57. The stock is now traded at around $25.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,450 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in Southern Co. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $64.17, with an estimated average price of $60.21. The stock is now traded at around $60.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 6,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $25.26 and $25.97, with an estimated average price of $25.72. The stock is now traded at around $25.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 13,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in SVB Financial Group by 682.79%. The purchase prices were between $245.65 and $387.83, with an estimated average price of $326.5. The stock is now traded at around $461.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 8,415 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.102100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 37,980 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.05%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 12,907 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 99.08%. The purchase prices were between $81.06 and $94.32, with an estimated average price of $88.74. The stock is now traded at around $97.215000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 17,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 33.33%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.890100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 73,603 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 27.27%. The purchase prices were between $25.87 and $26.61, with an estimated average price of $26.34. The stock is now traded at around $25.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 46,325 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $173.37 and $209.85, with an estimated average price of $199.98.

Mathes Company, Inc. sold out a holding in Duke Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $89.04 and $97.31, with an estimated average price of $92.55.