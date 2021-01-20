Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc Buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond

Investment company Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF, Cloudera Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, sells iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Danaher Corp, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc. As of 2020Q4, Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc owns 130 stocks with a total value of $210 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: USHY, CLDR, REGN, ENB, BLUE, B, NVTA, EXPE, RDS.A, SYY, MDXG, IEMG, MS, CARR, OTIS, LMND,

USHY, CLDR, REGN, ENB, BLUE, B, NVTA, EXPE, RDS.A, SYY, MDXG, IEMG, MS, CARR, OTIS, LMND, Added Positions: IGIB, IEF, PAYC, V, BKNG, PYPL, TGT, SPLK, CVX, CGC, CRWD, MBB, IGSB, BAC, INTC, GS, JNJ, ZBRA, LIN, SHYG, FISV, CSCO, MDLZ, PH, LLY, AVGO, RTX, PSX, VCLT, WEX, AMZN, JPM, FB, ABBV, TMO, ROP, PEP, ORLY, IVV, IJH, AVY, EBAY, BA, MRK, NVS, AGG, QCOM, SCHD,

IGIB, IEF, PAYC, V, BKNG, PYPL, TGT, SPLK, CVX, CGC, CRWD, MBB, IGSB, BAC, INTC, GS, JNJ, ZBRA, LIN, SHYG, FISV, CSCO, MDLZ, PH, LLY, AVGO, RTX, PSX, VCLT, WEX, AMZN, JPM, FB, ABBV, TMO, ROP, PEP, ORLY, IVV, IJH, AVY, EBAY, BA, MRK, NVS, AGG, QCOM, SCHD, Reduced Positions: BMY, DHR, HD, TLT, LOW, CSX, VZ, ABT, BRK.B, UPS, ETN, EMR, CAT, CRM, GOOGL, IBM, KEYS, AXP, TT, CMG, MA, MDT, MCD, FAST, NEE, XOM, WMT, DIS, WFC, IJR, MMM, BLK, AVB, CMI,

BMY, DHR, HD, TLT, LOW, CSX, VZ, ABT, BRK.B, UPS, ETN, EMR, CAT, CRM, GOOGL, IBM, KEYS, AXP, TT, CMG, MA, MDT, MCD, FAST, NEE, XOM, WMT, DIS, WFC, IJR, MMM, BLK, AVB, CMI, Sold Out: IEI, HYG, SPSB, BABA, FTV, CVS, VNT,

For the details of BOYD WATTERSON ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/boyd+watterson+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 52,416 shares, 9.34% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 50,326 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08% BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 15,730 shares, 3.15% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 46,130 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.04% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 42,541 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.05%

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $39.32 and $41.26, with an estimated average price of $40.37. The stock is now traded at around $41.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 33,030 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Cloudera Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.61 and $15, with an estimated average price of $11.52. The stock is now traded at around $14.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 71,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $478.3 and $607.98, with an estimated average price of $538.1. The stock is now traded at around $542.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 1,764 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 16,751 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in bluebird bio Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.46 and $58.55, with an estimated average price of $48.71. The stock is now traded at around $47.651400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 10,597 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Barnes Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.01 and $51.55, with an estimated average price of $44.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 7,717 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.68%. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.491200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 18,043 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Intermediate Credit Bond ETF by 27.06%. The purchase prices were between $60.18 and $61.79, with an estimated average price of $60.95. The stock is now traded at around $61.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 76,542 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Paycom Software Inc by 202.00%. The purchase prices were between $331.53 and $465.13, with an estimated average price of $400.79. The stock is now traded at around $402.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 2,416 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Visa Inc by 27.56%. The purchase prices were between $180.87 and $218.73, with an estimated average price of $204.82. The stock is now traded at around $206.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,697 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 93.36%. The purchase prices were between $1604.13 and $2227.27, with an estimated average price of $1937.23. The stock is now traded at around $2155.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 437 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 26.51%. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $245.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 8,433 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $132.26 and $133.2, with an estimated average price of $132.78.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $31.31 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $31.37.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Fortive Corp. The sale prices were between $61.6 and $73, with an estimated average price of $68.39.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $55.93 and $74.5, with an estimated average price of $65.24.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 23.18%. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.56%. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc still held 55,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Danaher Corp by 52.19%. The sale prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $236.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.49%. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc still held 3,793 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 36.53%. The sale prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $274.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc still held 5,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.05%. The sale prices were between $155.16 and $162.75, with an estimated average price of $158.68. The stock is now traded at around $152.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc still held 5,928 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc by 28.87%. The sale prices were between $146.74 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $162.25. The stock is now traded at around $172.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.23%. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc still held 6,160 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in CSX Corp by 27.97%. The sale prices were between $75.93 and $93, with an estimated average price of $86.48. The stock is now traded at around $93.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.22%. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Llc still held 13,167 shares as of 2020-12-31.