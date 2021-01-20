Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC Buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trus, Sells Gilead Sciences Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

Investment company Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trus, Vanguard Value ETF, McDonald's Corp, sells Gilead Sciences Inc, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC owns 115 stocks with a total value of $203 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XLE, AGG, GBAB, VTV, DNP,

XLE, AGG, GBAB, VTV, DNP, Added Positions: XOM, SPY, MCD, IWP, PRU, BND, VTI, MINT, WBA, VOO, SJM, GIS, KHC, MSFT, NEAR, PGX, TOTL, VZ, CVS, WMT, KMB, QQQ, ABT,

XOM, SPY, MCD, IWP, PRU, BND, VTI, MINT, WBA, VOO, SJM, GIS, KHC, MSFT, NEAR, PGX, TOTL, VZ, CVS, WMT, KMB, QQQ, ABT, Reduced Positions: SCHB, RSP, T, SHV, GILD, SCHO, BIL, IUSG, CVX, IUSV, AAPL, TJX, JPM, VIGI, IWO, ABTX, DIS, XLF, GOOGL, BAC, VCSH, C, IWS, FDX, IWN, GSK, HON, ABBV, INTC, UPS, BSV, HD, TGT, GOOG, DD, SBUX, SCHF, CSCO, NUE, VEA, BA, LMT, EEM, IP, IBM, CAT,

SCHB, RSP, T, SHV, GILD, SCHO, BIL, IUSG, CVX, IUSV, AAPL, TJX, JPM, VIGI, IWO, ABTX, DIS, XLF, GOOGL, BAC, VCSH, C, IWS, FDX, IWN, GSK, HON, ABBV, INTC, UPS, BSV, HD, TGT, GOOG, DD, SBUX, SCHF, CSCO, NUE, VEA, BA, LMT, EEM, IP, IBM, CAT, Sold Out: DIA,

For the details of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/carlton+hofferkamp+%26+jenks+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

CSIM Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 181,020 shares, 8.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 127,000 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.6% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 27,707 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.96% iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) - 87,461 shares, 3.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.78% CSIM Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 137,869 shares, 3.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.45%

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 8,675 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,256 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trus. The purchase prices were between $23.96 and $25.69, with an estimated average price of $24.79. The stock is now traded at around $24.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.75 and $119.15, with an estimated average price of $112.7. The stock is now traded at around $123.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,673 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.92 and $10.58, with an estimated average price of $10.25. The stock is now traded at around $10.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 15,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in McDonald's Corp by 47.87%. The purchase prices were between $207.76 and $229.64, with an estimated average price of $217.36. The stock is now traded at around $213.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,743 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 75.03%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 3,849 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 40.41%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,803 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in General Mills Inc by 30.03%. The purchase prices were between $58.36 and $62.72, with an estimated average price of $60.43. The stock is now traded at around $55.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,625 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $111.24 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $116.26. The stock is now traded at around $114.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Invesco Preferred ETF by 29.91%. The purchase prices were between $14.64 and $15.27, with an estimated average price of $15.01. The stock is now traded at around $15.005000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 14,550 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The sale prices were between $263.85 and $305.66, with an estimated average price of $290.29.