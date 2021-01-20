Atwater Malick LLC Buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Unilever PLC, Chubb, Sells Fulton Financial Corp

Investment company Atwater Malick LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Unilever PLC, Chubb, Truist Financial Corp, sells Fulton Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atwater Malick LLC. As of 2020Q4, Atwater Malick LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FITB, UL, CB, TFC,
- Added Positions: LOW, UPS, CMCSA, INTC, AGG, PFE, JNJ, KO, GS, CNI, NVO, CVS, WM, CMI, VZ, WMT, DEO, GOOGL, AOS, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: ACWI, FULT, MCD, CVX, PEP, XOM,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 5 Warning Signs with FITB. Click here to check it out.
- FITB 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of FITB
- Peter Lynch Chart of FITB
For the details of Atwater Malick LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atwater+malick+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Atwater Malick LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,459 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 31,821 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 43,518 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 51,069 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 31,607 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.492000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)
Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9. The stock is now traded at around $155.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Atwater Malick LLC. Also check out:
1. Atwater Malick LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Atwater Malick LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Atwater Malick LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Atwater Malick LLC keeps buying