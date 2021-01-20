  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Atwater Malick LLC Buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Unilever PLC, Chubb, Sells Fulton Financial Corp

January 20, 2021 | About: FITB -2.31% UL +0.29% CB +0.3% TFC -1%

Investment company Atwater Malick LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Fifth Third Bancorp, Unilever PLC, Chubb, Truist Financial Corp, sells Fulton Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atwater Malick LLC. As of 2020Q4, Atwater Malick LLC owns 43 stocks with a total value of $159 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Atwater Malick LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 107,459 shares, 8.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.64%
  2. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 31,821 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 43,518 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.98%
  4. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 51,069 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.95%
  5. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 31,607 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
New Purchase: Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Fifth Third Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $21.89 and $27.78, with an estimated average price of $25.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.295000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,077 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.492000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 3,556 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Chubb Ltd (CB)

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Chubb Ltd. The purchase prices were between $116.56 and $155.42, with an estimated average price of $140.9. The stock is now traded at around $155.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)

Atwater Malick LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,274 shares as of 2020-12-31.



