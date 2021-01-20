  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Denali Advisors Llc Buys Progressive Corp, Nucor Corp, AT&T Inc, Sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Watsco Inc

January 20, 2021 | About: PGR -0.14% NUE -0.21% T +0.03% MOH +1.61% BF.B -1.2% EXC +0.54% AZO +0.14% GATX -1.02% ODFL +0.7% ENVA -1.13% PATK +0.92% MRT +0%

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Denali Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Progressive Corp, Nucor Corp, AT&T Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Watsco Inc, Aflac Inc, Dover Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Denali Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Denali Advisors Llc owns 394 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of DENALI ADVISORS LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 44,500 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45%
  2. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 80,500 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.53%
  3. LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) - 107,100 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.45%
  4. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 304,900 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.51%
  5. HP Inc (HPQ) - 347,800 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.52%
New Purchase: AutoZone Inc (AZO)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1237.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: GATX Corp (GATX)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in GATX Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.44 and $86.55, with an estimated average price of $76.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.56 and $211.04, with an estimated average price of $199.3. The stock is now traded at around $208.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Enova International Inc (ENVA)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Enova International Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $20.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Patrick Industries Inc (PATK)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.73 and $72.09, with an estimated average price of $63.73. The stock is now traded at around $74.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Marten Transport Ltd (MRTN)

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $19.03, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 80,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Progressive Corp (PGR)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 2532.14%. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.6. The stock is now traded at around $96.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 73,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 300.54%. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 149,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: AT&T Inc (T)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 257.59%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 263,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 6166.67%. The purchase prices were between $186.47 and $220.04, with an estimated average price of $206.67. The stock is now traded at around $222.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Brown-Forman Corp (BF.B)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 537.43%. The purchase prices were between $69.62 and $81.82, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 54,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Exelon Corp (EXC)

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 394.15%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $41.48. The stock is now traded at around $42.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 92,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $94.59 and $110.08, with an estimated average price of $100.11.

Sold Out: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.42.

Sold Out: Watsco Inc (WSO)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $217.96 and $242.04, with an estimated average price of $229.78.

Sold Out: Kraton Corp (KRA)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Kraton Corp. The sale prices were between $19.01 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $27.19.

Sold Out: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.77 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $87.35.

Sold Out: Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV)

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.



