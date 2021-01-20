Denali Advisors Llc Buys Progressive Corp, Nucor Corp, AT&T Inc, Sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Watsco Inc

San Diego, CA, based Investment company Denali Advisors Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Progressive Corp, Nucor Corp, AT&T Inc, Molina Healthcare Inc, Brown-Forman Corp, sells AmerisourceBergen Corp, Eaton Corp PLC, Watsco Inc, Aflac Inc, Dover Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Denali Advisors Llc. As of 2020Q4, Denali Advisors Llc owns 394 stocks with a total value of $585 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AZO, GATX, ODFL, ENVA, PATK, MRTN, ATGE, HRI, AIV, AIV, HMN, DVA, HPE, LSI, LOPE, VICI, SNDR, TRMK, SFM, CACI, PSA, KMX, OSK, FFG, EOG, TPX, HRB, SYX, MET, AIV, AIV, ALTA, PDEX, RM, BKU, CFR, USM, KMPR, GHC, WSBF, WBS, WAL, WTFC, HOMB, TNET, CDH, CACC, CMA, PRI, VPG, TKR, COLM, SUPN, TPH, CRAI, LGIH, MBUU, OZK, BOKF, AGO, ASB, MCBS, ABG, AMWD, CURO, ADS, STL, LAKE, MDC, MDU, MVBF, INS, MCY, HUBG, MHK, NEU, HIBB, HIG, PSB, GPI, BPOP, HTH, LTC, TGNA, SEIC, SIVB, SNFCA, BSRR, SLGN, FCNCA, SPTN, SF, FNB, TDS, LCII, GEO, TSBK,

AZO, GATX, ODFL, ENVA, PATK, MRTN, ATGE, HRI, AIV, AIV, HMN, DVA, HPE, LSI, LOPE, VICI, SNDR, TRMK, SFM, CACI, PSA, KMX, OSK, FFG, EOG, TPX, HRB, SYX, MET, AIV, AIV, ALTA, PDEX, RM, BKU, CFR, USM, KMPR, GHC, WSBF, WBS, WAL, WTFC, HOMB, TNET, CDH, CACC, CMA, PRI, VPG, TKR, COLM, SUPN, TPH, CRAI, LGIH, MBUU, OZK, BOKF, AGO, ASB, MCBS, ABG, AMWD, CURO, ADS, STL, LAKE, MDC, MDU, MVBF, INS, MCY, HUBG, MHK, NEU, HIBB, HIG, PSB, GPI, BPOP, HTH, LTC, TGNA, SEIC, SIVB, SNFCA, BSRR, SLGN, FCNCA, SPTN, SF, FNB, TDS, LCII, GEO, TSBK, Added Positions: PGR, NUE, T, MOH, BF.B, EXC, IP, GRBK, NVR, COG, PDM, QDEL, CENTA, ACGL, BBY, EGBN, HPQ, MHO, PRU, HZO, AGM, FHI, FBC, OMF, CRMT, AMP, CAI, ARCB, IMKTA, ADM, IBOC, JOUT, PQG, FRME, RHI, MTX, NFG, WMK, OEC, NTB, ACCO, CATY, BCEI, FFBC, EIG, FLWS, CTO, BUSE, ASIX, AX, ESGR, GD, PLUS, XOM, NWLI, INVA, RMR, CIEN, TSN, TOWN, PFSI, FCN, HIFS, KR, ATH, DHI, RSG, RUSHA, PROS, CCNE, CNBKA, CTBI, CONN, ESCA, FMBH, FONR, HNI, KBAL, LAWS, LFVN, MSM, MBWM, NC, ORCL, PLPC, QCRH, SMBC, SGC, PAG, USLM, ULH, USNA, GTS, EBSB, FF, GLPI, PANL, KE, VVV, BY, RBB, LBC,

PGR, NUE, T, MOH, BF.B, EXC, IP, GRBK, NVR, COG, PDM, QDEL, CENTA, ACGL, BBY, EGBN, HPQ, MHO, PRU, HZO, AGM, FHI, FBC, OMF, CRMT, AMP, CAI, ARCB, IMKTA, ADM, IBOC, JOUT, PQG, FRME, RHI, MTX, NFG, WMK, OEC, NTB, ACCO, CATY, BCEI, FFBC, EIG, FLWS, CTO, BUSE, ASIX, AX, ESGR, GD, PLUS, XOM, NWLI, INVA, RMR, CIEN, TSN, TOWN, PFSI, FCN, HIFS, KR, ATH, DHI, RSG, RUSHA, PROS, CCNE, CNBKA, CTBI, CONN, ESCA, FMBH, FONR, HNI, KBAL, LAWS, LFVN, MSM, MBWM, NC, ORCL, PLPC, QCRH, SMBC, SGC, PAG, USLM, ULH, USNA, GTS, EBSB, FF, GLPI, PANL, KE, VVV, BY, RBB, LBC, Reduced Positions: AFL, DOV, PPL, DISH, UHS, CNA, LYB, AGR, SKYW, GRMN, WFC, BANF, HII, JPM, LH, WD, MS, SCCO, CMRE, G, CMCSA, PFG, MU, LEA, STE, PVAC, MATX, BAC, STT, SWKS, INTC, ALX, DOX, CPRT, APLE, ELS, TOL, AMCX, ALL, COF, HCA, UNM, ATKR, ROAD, BIIB, CNXN, HRL, KFRC, MGRC, NHC, HCC, DLB, EMN, JAZZ, LSXMK, NMRK, UHAL, BK, BKE, MPW, MAA, PKOH, CWCO, RS, FITB, GNTX, GEF, MAN, RDN, WRI, TRTN, CBZ, KNL, NPK, PCAR, VZ, DFS, SYF, EXEL, WST, WINA, FOR, CRVL, MTB, UTHR, UBA, VMW, AL, ALLY, SC, NGHC, CCS, EXPD, JBLU, LEN, POOL, UTMD, VALU, KW, RYI, SBT, BSVN, ADES, CIX, FISI, HBNC, IHC, MPX, MLR, OPY, SNA, VSEC, WLFC, RYAM, NODK, MBIN, CBTX, IMXI,

AFL, DOV, PPL, DISH, UHS, CNA, LYB, AGR, SKYW, GRMN, WFC, BANF, HII, JPM, LH, WD, MS, SCCO, CMRE, G, CMCSA, PFG, MU, LEA, STE, PVAC, MATX, BAC, STT, SWKS, INTC, ALX, DOX, CPRT, APLE, ELS, TOL, AMCX, ALL, COF, HCA, UNM, ATKR, ROAD, BIIB, CNXN, HRL, KFRC, MGRC, NHC, HCC, DLB, EMN, JAZZ, LSXMK, NMRK, UHAL, BK, BKE, MPW, MAA, PKOH, CWCO, RS, FITB, GNTX, GEF, MAN, RDN, WRI, TRTN, CBZ, KNL, NPK, PCAR, VZ, DFS, SYF, EXEL, WST, WINA, FOR, CRVL, MTB, UTHR, UBA, VMW, AL, ALLY, SC, NGHC, CCS, EXPD, JBLU, LEN, POOL, UTMD, VALU, KW, RYI, SBT, BSVN, ADES, CIX, FISI, HBNC, IHC, MPX, MLR, OPY, SNA, VSEC, WLFC, RYAM, NODK, MBIN, CBTX, IMXI, Sold Out: ABC, ETN, WSO, KRA, OLLI, AIV, FIZZ, WDR, SFBS, VIAC, LII, WNC, PFS, IPGP, LNC, DHIL, HPP, NATI, LBRT, SYKE, TAP, EPR, BEN, CLR, EBIX, LNTH, PSX, FBK, WSBC, EFSC, PRK, PBF, NMIH, RNST, NBTB, TROW, KREF, FMC, FBNC, THFF, TCS, CDW, HA, PEBO, RMD, 56N, WSR, RRBI, FLMN, DLHC, CDR, LNG, CLX, FCBP, PGC, MRLN, GENC, GS, BAH,

For the details of DENALI ADVISORS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/denali+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 44,500 shares, 1.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.45% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 80,500 shares, 1.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.53% LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) - 107,100 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.45% Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 304,900 shares, 1.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.51% HP Inc (HPQ) - 347,800 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.52%

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in AutoZone Inc. The purchase prices were between $1095.99 and $1204.22, with an estimated average price of $1157.99. The stock is now traded at around $1237.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2,520 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in GATX Corp. The purchase prices were between $65.44 and $86.55, with an estimated average price of $76.9. The stock is now traded at around $89.035000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 30,631 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.56 and $211.04, with an estimated average price of $199.3. The stock is now traded at around $208.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 11,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Enova International Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.35 and $25.88, with an estimated average price of $20.64. The stock is now traded at around $25.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Patrick Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.73 and $72.09, with an estimated average price of $63.73. The stock is now traded at around $74.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 24,033 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc initiated holding in Marten Transport Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.32 and $19.03, with an estimated average price of $17.17. The stock is now traded at around $17.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 80,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Progressive Corp by 2532.14%. The purchase prices were between $87.11 and $101.38, with an estimated average price of $94.6. The stock is now traded at around $96.095000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 73,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Nucor Corp by 300.54%. The purchase prices were between $46.04 and $57.11, with an estimated average price of $51.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 149,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 257.59%. The purchase prices were between $26.5 and $31.46, with an estimated average price of $28.56. The stock is now traded at around $28.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 263,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Molina Healthcare Inc by 6166.67%. The purchase prices were between $186.47 and $220.04, with an estimated average price of $206.67. The stock is now traded at around $222.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 18,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 537.43%. The purchase prices were between $69.62 and $81.82, with an estimated average price of $77.31. The stock is now traded at around $73.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 54,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc added to a holding in Exelon Corp by 394.15%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $43.84, with an estimated average price of $41.48. The stock is now traded at around $42.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 92,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in AmerisourceBergen Corp. The sale prices were between $94.59 and $110.08, with an estimated average price of $100.11.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The sale prices were between $102.31 and $123.25, with an estimated average price of $113.42.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Watsco Inc. The sale prices were between $217.96 and $242.04, with an estimated average price of $229.78.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Kraton Corp. The sale prices were between $19.01 and $30.57, with an estimated average price of $27.19.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $77.77 and $94.99, with an estimated average price of $87.35.

Denali Advisors Llc sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.