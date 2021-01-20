Cumberland Advisors Inc Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA SPDR Biotech, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR

Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Cumberland Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA SPDR Biotech, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, JPMorgan Chase, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cumberland Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Cumberland Advisors Inc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IWM, JPM, IEF, BSV,

IWM, JPM, IEF, BSV, Added Positions: XBI, ACWX, XLB, SPY, MDY, XLV, ADBE, XAR, MSFT, BRK.B, GE, EWJ, EWC, VBK, EWT, MRK, EWG, BMY, M, STX, WFC,

XBI, ACWX, XLB, SPY, MDY, XLV, ADBE, XAR, MSFT, BRK.B, GE, EWJ, EWC, VBK, EWT, MRK, EWG, BMY, M, STX, WFC, Reduced Positions: RDS.B, PST, OXY, AAPL, TBT, MELI, LVS, GOOG, URI, FDX, PFE, FB, BAC, BABA, FCX, AMZN, EEMV, SCZ, VPL, VGK,

RDS.B, PST, OXY, AAPL, TBT, MELI, LVS, GOOG, URI, FDX, PFE, FB, BAC, BABA, FCX, AMZN, EEMV, SCZ, VPL, VGK, Sold Out: IVV, UPRO, XLK, XLI, XLF, MUB, V, MSGN,

For the details of CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cumberland+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 92,653 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01% SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI) - 168,025 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.71% SSGA SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) - 203,250 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62% BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 55,433 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94% BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 42,505 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.17%

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 38,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $135.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 39,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.491200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $154.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 168,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 67.82%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 254,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR by 51.47%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.922100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 178,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 51.03%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $471.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 211,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 50.17%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $82.396200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $66.13.

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5.

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.

Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2.