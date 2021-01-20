Cumberland Advisors Inc Buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA SPDR Biotech, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, Sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR

Sarasota, FL, based Investment company Cumberland Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, SSgA SPDR Biotech, iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, JPMorgan Chase, SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR, sells BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF, SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR, SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cumberland Advisors Inc. As of 2020Q4, Cumberland Advisors Inc owns 57 stocks with a total value of $273 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IWM, JPM, IEF, BSV,
- Added Positions: XBI, ACWX, XLB, SPY, MDY, XLV, ADBE, XAR, MSFT, BRK.B, GE, EWJ, EWC, VBK, EWT, MRK, EWG, BMY, M, STX, WFC,
- Reduced Positions: RDS.B, PST, OXY, AAPL, TBT, MELI, LVS, GOOG, URI, FDX, PFE, FB, BAC, BABA, FCX, AMZN, EEMV, SCZ, VPL, VGK,
- Sold Out: IVV, UPRO, XLK, XLI, XLF, MUB, V, MSGN,
For the details of CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cumberland+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 92,653 shares, 12.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.01%
- SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI) - 168,025 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.71%
- SSGA SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) - 203,250 shares, 8.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.62%
- BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 55,433 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.94%
- BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 42,505 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.17%
Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 38,138 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)
Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $96.54 and $127.07, with an estimated average price of $112.36. The stock is now traded at around $135.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 39,490 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15. The stock is now traded at around $118.491200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 7,015 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
Cumberland Advisors Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.47 and $82.9, with an estimated average price of $82.66. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,570 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA SPDR Biotech (XBI)
Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Biotech by 39.71%. The purchase prices were between $110.36 and $151.14, with an estimated average price of $128.64. The stock is now traded at around $154.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.46%. The holding were 168,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)
Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund by 67.82%. The purchase prices were between $45.05 and $53.3, with an estimated average price of $49.72. The stock is now traded at around $55.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 254,995 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in SSgA Materials Select Sector SPDR by 51.47%. The purchase prices were between $61.94 and $72.39, with an estimated average price of $68.65. The stock is now traded at around $75.922100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 178,491 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 51.03%. The purchase prices were between $444.94 and $514.31, with an estimated average price of $482.91. The stock is now traded at around $471.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 8,805 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in General Electric Co by 25.71%. The purchase prices were between $6.17 and $11.39, with an estimated average price of $9.08. The stock is now traded at around $11.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 211,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Cumberland Advisors Inc added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 50.17%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $82.396200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,585 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355.Sold Out: ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF (UPRO)
Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 ETF. The sale prices were between $51.17 and $76.86, with an estimated average price of $66.13.Sold Out: SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK)
Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $110.86 and $130.52, with an estimated average price of $121.98.Sold Out: SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $74.87 and $89.65, with an estimated average price of $84.5.Sold Out: SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF)
Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in SSgA Financial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $23.61 and $29.48, with an estimated average price of $26.86.Sold Out: BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Cumberland Advisors Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $115.08 and $117.2, with an estimated average price of $116.2.
Here is the complete portfolio of CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC. Also check out:
1. CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that CUMBERLAND ADVISORS INC keeps buying