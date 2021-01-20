  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Dudley & Shanley, Llc Buys Medtronic PLC, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Sells Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Service Corp International, TransDigm Group Inc

January 20, 2021 | About: MDT +0.83% FLT +0.32% AVTR +2.63% ORA -2.74% BMY -0.73% DHR +0.4% SVW +0% LDOS +0.5% CVET +4.95% TMX +0.71% TDG +0.71% SM -1.25%

Palm Beach, FL, based Investment company Dudley & Shanley, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Medtronic PLC, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc, Leidos Holdings Inc, Covetrus Inc, sells Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Service Corp International, TransDigm Group Inc, SM Energy Co, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Dudley & Shanley, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Dudley & Shanley, Llc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $543 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC
  1. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) - 1,541,475 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.24%
  2. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) - 599,890 shares, 6.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.54%
  3. ABM Industries Inc (ABM) - 960,936 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22%
  4. Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) - 853,425 shares, 6.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.2%
  5. Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 264,230 shares, 5.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 256.03%
New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $43, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.07%. The holding were 433,432 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in Leidos Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $79.34 and $105.67, with an estimated average price of $96.19. The stock is now traded at around $109.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 145,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Covetrus Inc (CVET)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc initiated holding in Covetrus Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $31.59, with an estimated average price of $27.09. The stock is now traded at around $38.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 530,750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 256.03%. The purchase prices were between $100.57 and $117.14, with an estimated average price of $110.32. The stock is now traded at around $119.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 264,230 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc by 704.44%. The purchase prices were between $219.41 and $282.01, with an estimated average price of $257.45. The stock is now traded at around $267.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.19%. The holding were 72,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Avantor Inc (AVTR)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Avantor Inc by 191.79%. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $25.84. The stock is now traded at around $30.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.47%. The holding were 725,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Ormat Technologies Inc (ORA)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Ormat Technologies Inc by 59.05%. The purchase prices were between $60.63 and $90.83, with an estimated average price of $76.12. The stock is now traded at around $105.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 337,350 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 28.54%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.52%. The holding were 599,890 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Danaher Corp (DHR)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc added to a holding in Danaher Corp by 29.62%. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $245.46, with an estimated average price of $226.13. The stock is now traded at around $236.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 82,830 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Sold Out: TransDigm Group Inc (TDG)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc sold out a holding in TransDigm Group Inc. The sale prices were between $458.14 and $618.85, with an estimated average price of $552.66.

Sold Out: SM Energy Co (SM)

Dudley & Shanley, Llc sold out a holding in SM Energy Co. The sale prices were between $1.4 and $6.67, with an estimated average price of $3.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC. Also check out:

1. DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that DUDLEY & SHANLEY, LLC keeps buying

