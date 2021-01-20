Hudson Capital Management LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Sells Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, Apple Inc

Investment company Hudson Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells Bank of America Corp, Wells Fargo, Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc, General Motors Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hudson Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q4, Hudson Capital Management LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $219 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: UNB, GS,
- Added Positions: IJK, SHY, ISTB, IJJ, IVW, IJR, VCSH, T, LQD, BOND, XLK, EBAY, CL, GLDM, IVE, ARKK, NEE, IJT, VST, GOVT, VTI, IEMG,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, IEFA, QCOM, GM, VIAC, NUE, HPQ, CBRE, WMT, TXT, JPM, GMF, PHM, PCAR, HUM, BAC, EA, CSCO, GILD, PNC, UPS, GLD, AMGN, VLO, REGN, GD, ADP, BR, CDK, AMZN, IEI, IWF,
- Sold Out: BACPL.PFD, WFCPL.PFD, PFE,
For the details of Hudson Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hudson+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Hudson Capital Management LLC
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 264,296 shares, 10.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.48%
- iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) - 407,473 shares, 9.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 25.84%
- PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND) - 136,743 shares, 7.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 212,777 shares, 6.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.4%
- BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B (LQD) - 101,481 shares, 6.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.00%
Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Union Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.78 and $27.55, with an estimated average price of $24.78. The stock is now traded at around $26.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,653 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)
Hudson Capital Management LLC initiated holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $189.04 and $263.71, with an estimated average price of $223.71. The stock is now traded at around $288.655000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 847 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)
Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 222.72%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.73%. The holding were 163,455 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 989.21%. The purchase prices were between $86.32 and $86.46, with an estimated average price of $86.39. The stock is now traded at around $86.375000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.18%. The holding were 88,738 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB)
Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 25.84%. The purchase prices were between $51.16 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.37. The stock is now traded at around $51.635000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 407,473 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 129.15%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $91.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.96%. The holding were 87,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)
Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.59%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 54,373 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Hudson Capital Management LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 26.28%. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $100.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 127,154 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $1456.99 and $1541.95, with an estimated average price of $1495.65.Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFCPL.PFD)
Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $1348.76 and $1517.9, with an estimated average price of $1419.43.Sold Out: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Hudson Capital Management LLC sold out a holding in Pfizer Inc. The sale prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69.
