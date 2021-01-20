Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sells Eaton Vance Corp, Vontier Corp, Weyerhaeuser Co

Lincoln, NE, based Investment company Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, WESCO International Inc, sells Eaton Vance Corp, Vontier Corp, Weyerhaeuser Co, American Superconductor Corp, Williams Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. As of 2020Q4, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc owns 838 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SLQD, VCSH, SMTC, LTHM, MGNX, MRCY, MGEE, MRNA, PLTR, RAD, RDS.B, SCHF, FWONK, SMPL, STOR, TER, VCR, VONG, VOOG, VPU, VIRT, DCO, ABCB, AVNT, BHVN, BLMN, CTLT, CFX, DMTK, DHC, DOCU, ADC, ESI, ENTG, NVST, FND, GPI, RSP, IYR, PFF,

IVV, BND, VTIP, WCC, IJR, VEA, HYG, TFC, ZTS, EMR, IVW, ORCL, AMZN, IJH, LLY, MET, SPY, VWO, MMM, BDX, GS, MRK, NUE, ROST, BAX, BAH, ENB, GIS, KMB, QCOM, ATVI, AMGN, BRK.B, MDLZ, PFE, VGK, VFC, ZBH, AEP, AWR, BAC, BKH, BMY, CARR, LIN, DIA, VOO, BNDX, AMD, AER, ALB, BABA, AWK, BIDU, BMO, BKNG, BWA, BSX, CHRW, WHD, CPB, CCL, CEO, KO, CL, CPRT, CTVA, CRH, CCI, DXCM, DEO, DD, EBS, EL, ETSY, EXC, EXPE, FFIV, FAST, FNF, FMC, FCX, FMS, HDB, HZNP, ING, IR, IFF, IP, TLT, GVI, IWP, IJJ, ITUB, YY, LYB, MGA, MBUU, MAS, MTD, MCHP, MBT, MS, MSI, NVDA, NVR, OTEX, PKG, PBCT, POOL, PRI, REZI, SAIC, NOW, SNE, LUV, TSLA, SCHW, TDG, UL, UAL, URI, VUG, VHT, VOT, VO, VNQ, VBR, ZBRA, ZTO, Reduced Positions: MSFT, EV, NNI, AAPL, XLNX, IWM, XOM, WY, UNH, DHR, CVS, OTIS, HD, LII, ECL, LOW, AMSC, NKE, PSX, TXN, UNP, WMB, OTTR, KHC, XLK, AMCR, AEE, VTV, VZ, WBA, APD, ICLR, LNT, AJG, T, EXPD, EPD, BA, CPRI, PXD, TSM, SWX, SNDR, ROL, RMR, RGEN, RWT, PFG, PNC, PIPR, PAYX, CP, TSN, BKE, UPS, BHF, VTI, BOOT, VAR, VIAC, VIPS, GWW, WAB, BPMC, BKU, KMI, FB, GE, GLUU, HPE, ES, INFO, QQQ, IO, IEI, DVY, IWF, IWO, ET, IWR, CHX, APTV, EW, EBAY, MPC, MLCO, MELI, DXC, DAL, NFLX, DE, OXY, ED, COHU,

Nelnet Inc (NNI) - 1,496,966 shares, 5.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,957,886 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 244,638 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.29% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 461,633 shares, 3.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.74% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 236,969 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.73%

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 614,452 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 104,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $216.24 and $248.21, with an estimated average price of $234.57. The stock is now traded at around $253.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 61 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Agree Realty Corp. The purchase prices were between $62.07 and $68.6, with an estimated average price of $65.37. The stock is now traded at around $64.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 128 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in Envista Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.5 and $33.73, with an estimated average price of $29.12. The stock is now traded at around $36.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 344 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 91 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 50.36%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 251,006 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 64.18%. The purchase prices were between $50.63 and $51.32, with an estimated average price of $50.9. The stock is now traded at around $51.335000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 195,993 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in WESCO International Inc by 34.05%. The purchase prices were between $40.1 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $59.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 151,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET by 59.14%. The purchase prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 61,814 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 28.21%. The purchase prices were between $39.98 and $49.04, with an estimated average price of $45.45. The stock is now traded at around $51.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 176,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc added to a holding in Zoetis Inc by 832.76%. The purchase prices were between $157.07 and $174.35, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $163.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 13,441 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Vontier Corp. The sale prices were between $26.76 and $35, with an estimated average price of $31.23.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.08.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.61 and $6.01, with an estimated average price of $5.24.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Cubic Corp. The sale prices were between $56.81 and $65.85, with an estimated average price of $60.85.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in Chegg Inc. The sale prices were between $66.09 and $93.89, with an estimated average price of $79.62.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc sold out a holding in H&R Block Inc. The sale prices were between $15.16 and $19.18, with an estimated average price of $17.27.