Zhang Financial LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, State Street Corporation, Sells LCI Industries Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, Eli Lilly and Co

Investment company Zhang Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, State Street Corporation, Facebook Inc, Philip Morris International Inc, sells LCI Industries Inc, The Shyft Group Inc, Eli Lilly and Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Zhang Financial LLC. As of 2020Q4, Zhang Financial LLC owns 110 stocks with a total value of $325 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 330,023 shares, 19.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.32% Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR) - 254,949 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.58% BTC iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,642,855 shares, 9.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.70% BTC iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 165,195 shares, 6.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.52% BTC iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 199,476 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $78.88 and $92.1, with an estimated average price of $87.07. The stock is now traded at around $95.002800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,594 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in State Street Corporation. The purchase prices were between $58.48 and $76.38, with an estimated average price of $68.15. The stock is now traded at around $76.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Facebook Inc. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $269.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,943 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in The Hershey Co. The purchase prices were between $137.46 and $155.12, with an estimated average price of $148.07. The stock is now traded at around $149.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,094 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in DuPont de Nemours Inc. The purchase prices were between $54.77 and $71.33, with an estimated average price of $62.83. The stock is now traded at around $84.365000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,518 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zhang Financial LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.35 and $168.32, with an estimated average price of $148.84. The stock is now traded at around $176.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.16%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 13,985 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 39.82%. The purchase prices were between $70.04 and $86.09, with an estimated average price of $77.96. The stock is now traded at around $81.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 16,386 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 43.36%. The purchase prices were between $33.42 and $42.56, with an estimated average price of $36.69. The stock is now traded at around $36.495000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,115 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 49.53%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1687.54. The stock is now traded at around $1895.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 477 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 35.41%. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $361.043800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,371 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zhang Financial LLC added to a holding in The Home Depot Inc by 49.90%. The purchase prices were between $261.72 and $290.36, with an estimated average price of $274.77. The stock is now traded at around $274.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,253 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Zhang Financial LLC sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $130.46 and $172.63, with an estimated average price of $149.58.