Ami Asset Management Corp Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Utz Brands Inc, Sells Avery Dennison Corp, Ball Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Ami Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Utz Brands Inc, Celsius Holdings Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, sells Avery Dennison Corp, Ball Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ami Asset Management Corp. As of 2020Q4, Ami Asset Management Corp owns 89 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: ROP, SVW, UTZ, CELH, IWO, AVGO,

ROP, SVW, UTZ, CELH, IWO, AVGO, Added Positions: AMZN, MRK, MMM, GIS, HD, SJM, JPM, JNJ, MDLZ, MCD, MPW, TGT, VZ, WMT,

AMZN, MRK, MMM, GIS, HD, SJM, JPM, JNJ, MDLZ, MCD, MPW, TGT, VZ, WMT, Reduced Positions: AVY, BLL, HALO, CYBR, WSC, PRFT, GDOT, MMSI, SMPL, SYNH, EYE, NSP, PRI, LGND, BJ, ICUI, CUB, VRNT, EXLS, KPTI, FTDR, RP, WAL, ITRI, ASGN, REYN, CNMD, TWNK, QLYS, MIME, ENV, AAPL, ZTS, SITE, PETQ, CHD, MA, PYPL, GOOGL, LH, PEP, ADBE, HZNP, BDX, WM, STZ, COST, SNPS, SBUX, ECL, MKC, FB, CTAS, KSU, NKE, CRM, TFX, WST, IWF, DIS, BR,

AVY, BLL, HALO, CYBR, WSC, PRFT, GDOT, MMSI, SMPL, SYNH, EYE, NSP, PRI, LGND, BJ, ICUI, CUB, VRNT, EXLS, KPTI, FTDR, RP, WAL, ITRI, ASGN, REYN, CNMD, TWNK, QLYS, MIME, ENV, AAPL, ZTS, SITE, PETQ, CHD, MA, PYPL, GOOGL, LH, PEP, ADBE, HZNP, BDX, WM, STZ, COST, SNPS, SBUX, ECL, MKC, FB, CTAS, KSU, NKE, CRM, TFX, WST, IWF, DIS, BR, Sold Out: TMX, GPK, VTI, IEF,

For the details of AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ami+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 897,513 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 414,773 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,458 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 290,617 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 38,080 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $419.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 81,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $43, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 120,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Utz Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.86 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 256,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $50.31, with an estimated average price of $30.31. The stock is now traded at around $64.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 94,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $314.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $461.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 53.05%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $82.396200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $162.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ami Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Ami Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $13.25 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.18.

Ami Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18.

Ami Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.