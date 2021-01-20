  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ami Asset Management Corp Buys Roper Technologies Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Utz Brands Inc, Sells Avery Dennison Corp, Ball Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc

January 20, 2021 | About: MRK -0.88% JNJ -0.25% ROP +1.47% SVW +0% UTZ +6.93% CELH -5.75% IWO +0.45% AVGO +0.57% TMX +0.71% GPK +0.46% VTI +1.26% IEF +0.04%

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Ami Asset Management Corp (Current Portfolio) buys Roper Technologies Inc, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Utz Brands Inc, Celsius Holdings Inc, BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF, sells Avery Dennison Corp, Ball Corp, Terminix Global Holdings Inc, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc, Graphic Packaging Holding Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ami Asset Management Corp. As of 2020Q4, Ami Asset Management Corp owns 89 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ami+asset+management+corp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 897,513 shares, 5.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.86%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 414,773 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.23%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 21,458 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.01%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 290,617 shares, 3.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.12%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 38,080 shares, 3.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.71%
New Purchase: Roper Technologies Inc (ROP)

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Roper Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $367.5 and $433.89, with an estimated average price of $411.22. The stock is now traded at around $419.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 81,334 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (SVW)

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.8 and $43, with an estimated average price of $39.78. The stock is now traded at around $42.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 120,688 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Utz Brands Inc (UTZ)

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Utz Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.86 and $22.85, with an estimated average price of $19.09. The stock is now traded at around $23.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 256,228 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.11 and $50.31, with an estimated average price of $30.31. The stock is now traded at around $64.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 94,293 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO)

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $222.92 and $294.86, with an estimated average price of $255.12. The stock is now traded at around $314.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 6,010 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Ami Asset Management Corp initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $347.21 and $437.85, with an estimated average price of $390.83. The stock is now traded at around $461.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 478 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Ami Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Merck & Co Inc by 53.05%. The purchase prices were between $75.21 and $83.47, with an estimated average price of $80.13. The stock is now traded at around $82.396200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,401 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Ami Asset Management Corp added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 26.37%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $162.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 3,172 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Terminix Global Holdings Inc (TMX)

Ami Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Terminix Global Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $40.91 and $51.67, with an estimated average price of $48.45.

Sold Out: Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

Ami Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Graphic Packaging Holding Co. The sale prices were between $13.25 and $16.95, with an estimated average price of $15.18.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Ami Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The sale prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18.

Sold Out: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

Ami Asset Management Corp sold out a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $119.12 and $121.46, with an estimated average price of $120.15.



Here is the complete portfolio of AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP. Also check out:

1. AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's Undervalued Stocks
2. AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that AMI ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)