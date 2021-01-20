Callahan Advisors, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 3M Co, Starbucks Corp, Sells Hanesbrands Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Willis Towers Watson PLC

Houston, TX, based Investment company Callahan Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 3M Co, Starbucks Corp, Fortinet Inc, Global Payments Inc, sells Hanesbrands Inc, Eaton Corp PLC, Willis Towers Watson PLC, Sabre Corp, BP PLC during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Callahan Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Callahan Advisors, LLC owns 137 stocks with a total value of $679 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 269,709 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.81% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 119,999 shares, 3.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.04% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 12,341 shares, 3.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 107,127 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Facebook Inc (FB) - 68,049 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $26.56 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.93. The stock is now traded at around $31.075000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,650 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $205.48 and $257.71, with an estimated average price of $224.97. The stock is now traded at around $227.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,541 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $223.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 3,771 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in ServiceNow Inc. The purchase prices were between $476 and $565.43, with an estimated average price of $520.86. The stock is now traded at around $542.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,062 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 27,863 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $855.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 434 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 108.20%. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 69,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 50.96%. The purchase prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12. The stock is now traded at around $169.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 34,272 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 136.45%. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $105.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 33,082 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fortinet Inc by 155.45%. The purchase prices were between $110.37 and $152.15, with an estimated average price of $126.73. The stock is now traded at around $150.602800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 22,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 90.99%. The purchase prices were between $156.17 and $215.42, with an estimated average price of $187.05. The stock is now traded at around $191.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 14,189 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Enbridge Inc by 43.36%. The purchase prices were between $27.44 and $34.23, with an estimated average price of $30.49. The stock is now traded at around $35.535000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 128,593 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Callahan Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Sabre Corp. The sale prices were between $6.25 and $12.4, with an estimated average price of $9.35.

Callahan Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BP PLC. The sale prices were between $14.9 and $22.41, with an estimated average price of $18.95.

Callahan Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Hi-Crush Inc. The sale prices were between $0.01 and $0.02, with an estimated average price of $0.02.