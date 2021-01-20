Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC Buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Intel Corp, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells BTC iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Wynn Resorts

Investment company Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Intel Corp, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Alibaba Group Holding, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, sells BTC iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, Cisco Systems Inc, Wynn Resorts, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC owns 335 stocks with a total value of $979 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 521,873 shares, 7.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.14% Visa Inc (V) - 125,089 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.44% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 114,670 shares, 2.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.7% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 7,333 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25% NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 44,943 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.48%

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53. The stock is now traded at around $66.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.8%. The holding were 284,659 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $44.11 and $54.58, with an estimated average price of $48.73. The stock is now traded at around $58.588800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 252,468 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,132 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 22,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Switchback Energy Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $13.23 and $46.1, with an estimated average price of $25.75. The stock is now traded at around $39.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 19,368 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $56.83 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $59.492000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 41.22%. The purchase prices were between $222 and $317.14, with an estimated average price of $276.59. The stock is now traded at around $267.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 22,734 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 122.04%. The purchase prices were between $54.8 and $65.16, with an estimated average price of $61.01. The stock is now traded at around $66.349900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 36,088 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 39.18%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $223.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 18,065 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Teladoc Health Inc by 38.55%. The purchase prices were between $172.44 and $231.8, with an estimated average price of $202.94. The stock is now traded at around $247.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 19,074 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 31.08%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $136.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 29,754 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 49,393 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Wynn Resorts Ltd. The sale prices were between $69.01 and $115.93, with an estimated average price of $93.04.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VMware Inc. The sale prices were between $127 and $155.66, with an estimated average price of $143.15.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pioneer Municipal High Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.33 and $12.44, with an estimated average price of $11.91.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lam Research Corp. The sale prices were between $328.71 and $511.66, with an estimated average price of $423.29.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The sale prices were between $6.98 and $8.56, with an estimated average price of $7.76.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Taubman Centers Inc. The sale prices were between $32.87 and $43, with an estimated average price of $38.9.