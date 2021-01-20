Unified Trust Company, N.A. Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co

Investment company Unified Trust Company, N.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, TJX Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unified Trust Company, N.A.. As of 2020Q4, Unified Trust Company, N.A. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VB, AAPL, DIS, TJX, UNH, LIN, NEE, JPM, HON, MSFT, HD, BAX, TROW, APH, JNJ, TXN, SBUX, IVV, CB, CMCSA, TSM, PG, SYK, ABT, ECL, PEP, AMZN, COST, IFF, AMGN, MMM, BDX, VTI, IJH, TFC, IJJ, CSX, PNC, IJR, BDC, CTAS, VNQ, MCD, SYBT, ABBV, EHC, LLY, WMT, XOM, BA, POOL, AGG, QQQ, BMY, CSCO, INO,
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 110,934 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,904 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 35,744 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 90,775 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 17,089 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $209.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.36%. The holding were 110,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $132.193500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 49,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 35,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $68.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 90,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $350.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 17,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)
Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $258.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 22,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.
