Unified Trust Company, N.A. Buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co

January 20, 2021 | About: VB +0.61% AAPL +3.29% DIS +0.8% TJX +1.65% UNH -0.38% LIN -0.63%

Investment company Unified Trust Company, N.A. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Apple Inc, The Walt Disney Co, TJX Inc, UnitedHealth Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Unified Trust Company, N.A.. As of 2020Q4, Unified Trust Company, N.A. owns 56 stocks with a total value of $172 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Unified Trust Company, N.A.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/unified+trust+company%2C+n.a./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Unified Trust Company, N.A.
  1. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 110,934 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 49,904 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 35,744 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. TJX Companies Inc (TJX) - 90,775 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 17,089 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $209.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.36%. The holding were 110,934 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Apple Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $132.193500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 49,904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 35,744 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $68.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 90,775 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $303.68 and $356.82, with an estimated average price of $335.59. The stock is now traded at around $350.839900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.49%. The holding were 17,089 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Linde PLC (LIN)

Unified Trust Company, N.A. initiated holding in Linde PLC. The purchase prices were between $216.91 and $263.51, with an estimated average price of $245.92. The stock is now traded at around $258.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 22,870 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

