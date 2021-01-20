LexAurum Advisors, LLC Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, Firs

Investment company LexAurum Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund, First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LexAurum Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q4, LexAurum Advisors, LLC owns 216 stocks with a total value of $249 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FPX, FPE, SCHF, SUB, BND, MBB, MOAT, EMB, UPS, QCLN, TTD, GSLC, IWM, APPN, EOG, UL, XEC, CVX, SUSA, SLQD, RODM, TAN, OKTA, CXO,

FPX, FPE, SCHF, SUB, BND, MBB, MOAT, EMB, UPS, QCLN, TTD, GSLC, IWM, APPN, EOG, UL, XEC, CVX, SUSA, SLQD, RODM, TAN, OKTA, CXO, Added Positions: FIXD, LQD, FVD, RDVY, IVV, QQEW, FDL, FTCS, SPLG, ESGU, SPTM, SPAB, QQQ, GOVT, LMBS, BA, IJK, AAPL, FLRN, OKE, EFG, IYY, AMZN, TOTL, IJH, SGOL, VWO, ABBV, RIO, GD, BTT, SPIB, SHYG, VLUE, IYW, IJJ, IYC, IJR, XOM, IGSB, VZ, JPST, IHI, KO, JPM, FTEC, BIV, T, NVDA, JPIN, VO, BRK.B, TSLA, CAT, USMV, ITOT, JPEM, DGRO, UNP, VEA, VCSH, GOOGL, USB, VDC, SPYG, VUG, SPYD, IP, SPEM, PDBC, PRFZ, HYLS, FTSL, FDX, MUB, DE, USHY, BBN, PYPL, MINT, CRM, XLRE, SPDW, TGT, GOOG, BNDX, VBR, FITB, ESGE, SPSB, VHT, VGT, V,

FTSM, FMB, SHY, VTI, CWB, SPY, INTC, MSFT, SDY, ACWI, FLOT, QUAL, GSY, SBUX, LMT, TSN, VBK, AMGN, VTV, MGK, VSMV, WMT, PG, MCD, IUSG, EMR, CVS, BAC, SLYG, SLY, MDYG, MDT, FIW, VB, ABT, WFC, XHR, Sold Out: FBT, EMLP, OGE, SIZE, O, UN, VNQ, PPT, WPG,

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 227,773 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.28% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 55,964 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.76% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 150,100 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 63.61% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 56,618 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 181,327 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.43%

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.48 and $123.87, with an estimated average price of $108.43. The stock is now traded at around $127.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 20,273 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.15 and $20.31, with an estimated average price of $19.77. The stock is now traded at around $20.305000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 70,869 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $107.6 and $108.11, with an estimated average price of $107.92. The stock is now traded at around $108.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 5,382 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.290100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 16,192 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 6,203 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MBS ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.9 and $110.3, with an estimated average price of $110.11. The stock is now traded at around $110.141600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 4,263 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 267.75%. The purchase prices were between $54.65 and $55.37, with an estimated average price of $55.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.475100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.42%. The holding were 88,627 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 848.63%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $136.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 17,986 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 103.09%. The purchase prices were between $31.14 and $35.07, with an estimated average price of $33.67. The stock is now traded at around $35.720700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 94,308 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 105.35%. The purchase prices were between $31.97 and $39.94, with an estimated average price of $36.51. The stock is now traded at around $41.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 82,630 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 78.97%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $385.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,813 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 58.32%. The purchase prices were between $84.64 and $100.87, with an estimated average price of $93.55. The stock is now traded at around $104.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 23,575 shares as of 2020-12-31.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund. The sale prices were between $152.75 and $174.52, with an estimated average price of $162.29.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust North American Energy Infrastructure F. The sale prices were between $19.03 and $21.68, with an estimated average price of $20.59.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in OGE Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $30.49 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $32.36.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $93.39 and $111.17, with an estimated average price of $103.77.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Realty Income Corp. The sale prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61.

LexAurum Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.