Manning & Napier Group, Llc Buys American Express Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Sells Salesforce.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC

Investment company Manning & Napier Group, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys American Express Co, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, IDEXX Laboratories Inc, Norfolk Southern Corp, Facebook Inc, sells Salesforce.com Inc, Micron Technology Inc, Ryanair Holdings PLC, Alibaba Group Holding, Expedia Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Manning & Napier Group, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Manning & Napier Group, Llc owns 275 stocks with a total value of $10.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 1,696,423 shares, 2.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.98% Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) - 1,868,694 shares, 2.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23.68% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 673,561 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.22% Unilever PLC (UL) - 3,805,359 shares, 2.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.2% Visa Inc (V) - 1,007,522 shares, 2.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.47%

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in American Express Co. The purchase prices were between $91.07 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $111.15. The stock is now traded at around $128.108800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 821,523 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond . The purchase prices were between $30.31 and $33.36, with an estimated average price of $31.77. The stock is now traded at around $33.010100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 609,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $138.28 and $179.9, with an estimated average price of $155.92. The stock is now traded at around $154.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 96,245 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion SAB de CV. The purchase prices were between $7.54 and $12.42, with an estimated average price of $9.87. The stock is now traded at around $11.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,221,856 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Heska Corp. The purchase prices were between $96.1 and $151.18, with an estimated average price of $125.22. The stock is now traded at around $163.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 93,929 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $80.8 and $109.04, with an estimated average price of $95.25. The stock is now traded at around $131.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 123,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 589.93%. The purchase prices were between $207.01 and $276.09, with an estimated average price of $228.66. The stock is now traded at around $236.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 392,444 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 4000.73%. The purchase prices were between $383.85 and $499.87, with an estimated average price of $449. The stock is now traded at around $495.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 158,083 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp by 386.49%. The purchase prices were between $198.11 and $246.77, with an estimated average price of $228.08. The stock is now traded at around $252.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 391,691 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Sony Corp by 20822.37%. The purchase prices were between $72.67 and $101.1, with an estimated average price of $87.37. The stock is now traded at around $102.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 724,960 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 57.02%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $269.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 729,720 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc added to a holding in Sea Ltd by 161.63%. The purchase prices were between $155.36 and $205.87, with an estimated average price of $178.56. The stock is now traded at around $234.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 584,313 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $50.8 and $68.4, with an estimated average price of $61.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.53 and $55.17, with an estimated average price of $54.79.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Ambev SA. The sale prices were between $2.14 and $3.19, with an estimated average price of $2.71.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Apartment Investment & Management Co. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $42.13, with an estimated average price of $37.39.

Manning & Napier Group, Llc sold out a holding in Equity Residential. The sale prices were between $46.24 and $63.37, with an estimated average price of $56.64.