Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol F

Investment company Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, Iridium Communications Inc, ARK Next Generation Internet ETF, sells BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Exxon Mobil Corp, Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc. As of 2020Q4, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc owns 90 stocks with a total value of $200 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



BTC iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) - 472,857 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.69% Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) - 374,621 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.60% BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 79,909 shares, 4.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 133,190 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.47% ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 57,692 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.1%

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.54 and $51.7, with an estimated average price of $47.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.29%. The holding were 88,802 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.24 and $40.57, with an estimated average price of $37.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 58,998 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Iridium Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.35 and $39.4, with an estimated average price of $31.63. The stock is now traded at around $47.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 51,024 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.432700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,448 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 41.60%. The purchase prices were between $27 and $32.08, with an estimated average price of $29.87. The stock is now traded at around $32.805000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 374,621 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 31.16%. The purchase prices were between $108.65 and $151.97, with an estimated average price of $126.75. The stock is now traded at around $164.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 25,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $326.19 and $375.39, with an estimated average price of $355. The stock is now traded at around $385.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,389 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Min Vol Factor E. The sale prices were between $54.1 and $61.3, with an estimated average price of $57.66.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF. The sale prices were between $26.8 and $28.84, with an estimated average price of $27.94.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The sale prices were between $182.15 and $211.84, with an estimated average price of $199.16.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $60.8 and $73.52, with an estimated average price of $67.94.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49.

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The sale prices were between $76.08 and $86.67, with an estimated average price of $83.02.