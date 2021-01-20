Buffington Mohr McNeal Buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, KKR Inc, SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, Sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Boise, ID, based Investment company Buffington Mohr McNeal (Current Portfolio) buys iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, KKR Inc, SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF, Coca-Cola Co, Clarivate PLC, sells Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF, SolarEdge Technologies Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp, HD Supply Holdings Inc, Procter & Gamble Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Buffington Mohr McNeal. As of 2020Q4, Buffington Mohr McNeal owns 117 stocks with a total value of $428 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



SLQD, KO, ACN, PYPL, MDY, GPC, QCOM, FDN, Added Positions: IGSB, KKR, XLK, PSK, CTLT, CCC, VCSH, CRM, V, DSI, MSFT, APD, ECL, TMO, SYNH, CCI, LLY, ABT, AAPL, WMT, RTX, GOOGL, HON, MRK, XLNX, IVV, BDX, AMZN, TXN, KR, VOO, JNJ, BAC, CARR, NEM, WAB, VZ, INTC, SUSB, CVS,

SEDG, XOM, FIS, PG, VNQ, IBM, SPY, JPM, RSP, IGIB, GOOG, CNC, PNC, UNH, CVX, BSCL, IWF, QQQ, HD, SNA, IWM, VEA, ORCL, Sold Out: BSCK, HDS,

For the details of Buffington Mohr McNeal's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/buffington+mohr+mcneal/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 656,879 shares, 8.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.27% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 321,728 shares, 6.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.37% SSgA Technology Select Sector SPDR (XLK) - 154,747 shares, 4.70% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.75% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 86,893 shares, 4.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.14% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 43,831 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.61%

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.94 and $52.22, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $52.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.05%. The holding were 167,835 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $47.96 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $51.79. The stock is now traded at around $48.525000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 18,417 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $213.94 and $266.25, with an estimated average price of $240.36. The stock is now traded at around $261.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,528 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in BNY SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF. The purchase prices were between $345.43 and $421.75, with an estimated average price of $386.61. The stock is now traded at around $449.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 578 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.81 and $243.49, with an estimated average price of $207.95. The stock is now traded at around $245.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal initiated holding in Genuine Parts Co. The purchase prices were between $89.69 and $102.02, with an estimated average price of $97.9. The stock is now traded at around $100.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,098 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in KKR & Co Inc by 176.47%. The purchase prices were between $34.15 and $40.49, with an estimated average price of $37.88. The stock is now traded at around $41.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 83,464 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in SSgA SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 36.23%. The purchase prices were between $43.06 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $43.85. The stock is now traded at around $43.742000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 94,012 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Clarivate PLC by 23.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.77 and $33.39, with an estimated average price of $29.48. The stock is now traded at around $30.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 116,125 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 31.35%. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.145000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 32,494 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 130.95%. The purchase prices were between $220.15 and $267.07, with an estimated average price of $242.81. The stock is now traded at around $223.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,321 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund by 102.25%. The purchase prices were between $62.03 and $71.54, with an estimated average price of $67.64. The stock is now traded at around $73.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,438 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Buffington Mohr McNeal sold out a holding in HD Supply Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.86 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $49.08.