Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 10, 2021

RESTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2021
RESTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 10, 2021.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS
RANK
STICKINESS INDEX
RATING RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
162
3
NBC NFL PLAYOFF GM WC SA1
NBC
1/9/2021
2
157
1
NBC NFL PLAYOFF GM WC SU2
NBC
1/10/2021
3
154
103
Todo por mi hija
TELMUN
1/8/2021
4
145
78
Vencer el desamor
UNIV
1/5/2021
5
144
17
Blue Bloods
CBS
1/8/2021
6
143
94
Imperio de mentiras
UNIV
1/4/2021
7
142
98
Dulce ambición
UNIV
1/4/2021
8
136
104
Aquí y ahora
UNIV
1/10/2021
9
134
29
Bull
CBS
1/4/2021
10
134
26
This Is Us
NBC
1/5/2021
11
133
21
FBI
CBS
1/5/2021
12
133
23
Magnum P.I.
CBS
1/8/2021
13
129
19
The Bachelor
ABC
1/4/2021
14
124
12
The Chase
ABC
1/7/2021
15
124
10
NCIS: Los Angeles
CBS
1/10/2021
16
124
37
All Rise
CBS
1/4/2021
17
123
9
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
ABC
1/7/2021
18
123
33
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
NBC
1/7/2021
19
122
22
NCIS: New Orleans
CBS
1/10/2021
20
121
41
Ellen's Game of Games
NBC
1/4/2021
1. Tampa Bay at Washington
2. Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; Univision is owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS
RANK
STICKINESS INDEX
RATING RANK
TELECAST
NETWORK
DAY
1
146
674
2021 IIHF World Junior Championship1
NHLTV
1/5/2021
2
146
53
A New Year's Resolution
HALL
1/9/2021
3
145
56
90 Day Fiancé
TLC
1/10/2021
4
142
55
The Curse of Oak Island
HST
1/5/2021
5
140
146
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Reunited and It Feels So Deadly
HALLMM
1/10/2021
6
136
843
La Rosa de Guadalupe
GALA
1/9/2021
7
134
78
WWE Monday Night Raw
USA
1/4/2021
8
132
122
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
BRAVO
1/10/2021
9
131
81
Winter in Vail
HALL
1/10/2021
10
130
127
Below Deck
BRAVO
1/4/2021
11
129
97
Gold Rush
DSC
1/8/2021
12
129
376
The Wrong Fiancé
LMN
1/8/2021
13
128
8
MSNBC Special Coverage
MSNBC
1/6/2021
14
127
195
Southern Charm
BRAVO
1/7/2021
15
127
64
Dr. Pimple Popper
TLC
1/4/2021
16
125
221
Street Outlaws: Fastest in America
DSC
1/4/2021
17
124
234
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
USA
1/5/2021
18
122
757
Pit Bulls and Parolees
APL
1/9/2021
19
122
172
Dead Silent
ID
1/5/2021
20
121
148
Murder in the Heartland
ID
1/5/2021
1. Canada at United States from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
[History Channel and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, MSNBC and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; NHL Network is owned by a joint venture between National Hockey League and NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]
- The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com
