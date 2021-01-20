  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Now Selling: New Home Community in Rialto, CA

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:CCS +7.12%

Single-family homes and townhomes at Foothill Grove by Century Communities

PR Newswire

RIALTO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021

RIALTO, Calif., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder, announced that new homes are now selling at Foothill Grove, its new community in Rialto. In addition, five model homes are now available for tour at the community, giving homebuyers the opportunity to explore a variety of fully furnished townhomes and single-family floor plans. Foothill Grove's prime location in charming Rialto, near an abundance of shopping, dining and outdoor recreation, have already made it a popular draw, with the community's first phase already sold out from pre-Grand Opening purchases.

Foothill Grove | Single-family homes in Rialto, CA | Century Communities

Learn more and see available homes at www.CenturyCommunities.com/FoothillGrove.

"We're very excited about this new community, offering buyers a versatile selection of beautiful home designs in a sought-after location," said Tom Hildebrandt, Southern California Division President. "We encourage interested homebuyers to schedule an appointment today to view our model homes and find their best fit."

MORE ABOUT FOOTHILL GROVE

  • Townhomes from the mid $300s
  • Single-family homes from the mid $400s
  • 3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3.5 baths, 2-bay garages
  • Community amenities include a gated entrance, pool, spa and playground
  • Quartz kitchen countertops, luxury vinyl plank flooring, smart home package and more included
  • Convenient location near dining, shopping and commuter routes, including Historic Route 66, I-10 and the 210 Freeway

For more information, call 909-667-7650.

Community location: 990 W. Clover Avenue, Rialto, CA 92376

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder. Offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states across the U.S., and offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loan subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Century Communities)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/now-selling-new-home-community-in-rialto-ca-301211880.html

SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)