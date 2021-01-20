  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

January 20, 2021 | About: NYSE:NGG -0.18%

PR Newswire

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2021

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. (the "Company"), an indirect subsidiary of National Grid USA ("National Grid"), announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends for the period Jan. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021 at the following rates for all outstanding series of its preferred stock:

  • .85% on the $100 par value, 3.40% Series;
  • .90% on the $100 par value, 3.60% Series;
  • .975% on the $100 par value, 3.90% Series.

The preferred stock dividends are payable on March 31, 2021, to holders of record on March 17, 2021.

The Company, doing business as National Grid, provides electricity service to approximately 1.6 million customers and natural gas service to approximately 565,000 customers in upstate New York. The Company is based in Syracuse, N.Y.

National Grid is an indirect subsidiary of National Grid plc (LSE: NG; NYSE:NGG). National Grid delivers electricity to approximately 3.3 million customers in Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island. It is the largest distributor of natural gas in the northeastern U.S., serving approximately 3.4 million customers in Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/niagara-mohawk-power-corporation-declares-preferred-stock-dividends-301211864.html

SOURCE National Grid


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)