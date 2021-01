Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation Declares Preferred Stock Dividends

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. (the "Company"), an indirect subsidiary of National Grid USA ("National Grid"), announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends for the period Jan. 1, 2021 to March 31, 2021 at the following rates for all outstanding series of its preferred stock:

.85% on the $100 par value, 3.40% Series;

par value, 3.40% Series; .90% on the $100 par value, 3.60% Series;

par value, 3.60% Series; .975% on the $100 par value, 3.90% Series.

The preferred stock dividends are payable on March 31, 2021, to holders of record on March 17, 2021.

The Company, doing business as National Grid, provides electricity service to approximately 1.6 million customers and natural gas service to approximately 565,000 customers in upstate New York. The Company is based in Syracuse, N.Y.

National Grid is an indirect subsidiary of National Grid plc (LSE: NG; NYSE:NGG). National Grid delivers electricity to approximately 3.3 million customers in Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island. It is the largest distributor of natural gas in the northeastern U.S., serving approximately 3.4 million customers in Massachusetts, New York, and Rhode Island.

