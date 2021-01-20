  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Pachira Investments Inc. Buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Shopify Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp

January 20, 2021 | About: JPST +0.03% VTI +1.26% VB +0.61% VO +0.94% QCOM +0.51% ARKK +0.67% VWO +1.74% IWF +2.13% MSFT +3.65% AMZN +4.57% COST +1.93% SH -1.3%

Investment company Pachira Investments Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Vanguard Small Cap ETF, Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Qualcomm Inc, sells Costco Wholesale Corp, Shopify Inc, Northrop Grumman Corp, Microsoft Corp, Veeva Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pachira Investments Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Pachira Investments Inc. owns 21 stocks with a total value of $105 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Pachira Investments Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/pachira+investments+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Pachira Investments Inc.
  1. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 87,330 shares, 31.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.15%
  2. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 322,598 shares, 15.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.68%
  3. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 35,016 shares, 11.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 118,838 shares, 10.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
  5. BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 46,444 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $156.73 and $196.91, with an estimated average price of $177.14. The stock is now traded at around $208.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.99%. The holding were 32,152 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $176.14 and $208.21, with an estimated average price of $194.21. The stock is now traded at around $215.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.24%. The holding were 26,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $115.47 and $158.8, with an estimated average price of $139.81. The stock is now traded at around $164.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.36 and $132.92, with an estimated average price of $107.01. The stock is now traded at around $147.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,661 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Pachira Investments Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $209.24 and $241.25, with an estimated average price of $227.51. The stock is now traded at around $246.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 886 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)

Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 70.68%. The purchase prices were between $50.74 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.79. The stock is now traded at around $50.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.49%. The holding were 322,598 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Pachira Investments Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 78.42%. The purchase prices were between $166.99 and $194.64, with an estimated average price of $183.18. The stock is now traded at around $201.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 13,025 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Pachira Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $355.01 and $391.77, with an estimated average price of $373.95.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Pachira Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87.

Sold Out: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Pachira Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp. The sale prices were between $289.82 and $319.68, with an estimated average price of $305.87.

Sold Out: Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Pachira Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Veeva Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $258.87 and $308.55, with an estimated average price of $280.14.

Sold Out: Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG)

Pachira Investments Inc. sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $667.08 and $818.1, with an estimated average price of $746.1.

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 33.42%. The sale prices were between $202.33 and $224.96, with an estimated average price of $215.16. The stock is now traded at around $224.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.31%. Pachira Investments Inc. still held 2,223 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Pachira Investments Inc. reduced to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.88%. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3263.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.21%. Pachira Investments Inc. still held 109 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Pachira Investments Inc.. Also check out:

