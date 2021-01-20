Ogorek Anthony Joseph Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Ford Motor Co, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock

Investment company Ogorek Anthony Joseph (Current Portfolio) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Ford Motor Co, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Amarin Corp PLC, Aurora Spine Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ogorek Anthony Joseph . As of 2020Q4, Ogorek Anthony Joseph owns 186 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: F, WASH, OGE, BABA, MAIN, O, INTC, GIS, XOM, MO, BEN, UL, SRNE, PBA, EVOK, ARCC, MUR, PACW, NRZ,

F, WASH, OGE, BABA, MAIN, O, INTC, GIS, XOM, MO, BEN, UL, SRNE, PBA, EVOK, ARCC, MUR, PACW, NRZ, Added Positions: VIG, SCHB, IHI, IGV, PANW, AAPL, BLK, CVS, CAT, MRK, SCHZ, MMM, MCD, ITW, GILD, ADP, AEP, PG, VZ, JNJ, BNDX, IVW, PEP, TRV, CSCO,

VIG, SCHB, IHI, IGV, PANW, AAPL, BLK, CVS, CAT, MRK, SCHZ, MMM, MCD, ITW, GILD, ADP, AEP, PG, VZ, JNJ, BNDX, IVW, PEP, TRV, CSCO, Reduced Positions: MGV, USMV, FMB, VUG, SCHG, AMRN, MS, PFG, IWD,

MGV, USMV, FMB, VUG, SCHG, AMRN, MS, PFG, IWD, Sold Out: VXUS, AROSF, SHOP, UN, DDD, NFG, OHI, GM, ACB, RDVT, KTB, FM, JKJ,

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 159,288 shares, 23.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 239,322 shares, 19.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 84,926 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02% iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 37,021 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72% First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 208,959 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.69%

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.48 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $38.84. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $32.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 84.87%. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $370.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 77.61%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $162.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 511.36%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 27.59%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $141.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Aurora Spine Corp. The sale prices were between $0.17 and $0.32, with an estimated average price of $0.22.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $4.87 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $8.24.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc. The sale prices were between $3.83 and $11.68, with an estimated average price of $7.37.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 78.06%. The sale prices were between $74.22 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.61%. Ogorek Anthony Joseph still held 21,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.94%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Ogorek Anthony Joseph still held 103,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph reduced to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 46.73%. The sale prices were between $4.04 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $4.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Ogorek Anthony Joseph still held 11,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $141.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ogorek Anthony Joseph still held 60 shares as of 2020-12-31.