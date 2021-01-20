  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Ogorek Anthony Joseph Buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Ford Motor Co, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Sells Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock

January 20, 2021 | About: PANW +1.79% VZ +0.37% JNJ -0.25% PG -1.25% IVW +2.21% PEP -0.51% F +8.38% WASH -1% OGE +0.87% O +1.44% XOM +1.41% MAIN -0.15% MGV +0.16% U +1.63%

Investment company Ogorek Anthony Joseph (Current Portfolio) buys Palo Alto Networks Inc, Ford Motor Co, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Exxon Mobil Corp, sells Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, Vanguard Total International Stock, Amarin Corp PLC, Aurora Spine Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ogorek Anthony Joseph . As of 2020Q4, Ogorek Anthony Joseph owns 186 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ogorek+anthony+joseph+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH
  1. Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 159,288 shares, 23.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
  2. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 239,322 shares, 19.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.80%
  3. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 84,926 shares, 9.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.02%
  4. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (IGV) - 37,021 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.72%
  5. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) - 208,959 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.69%
New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $6.89 and $9.45, with an estimated average price of $8.42. The stock is now traded at around $10.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 10,905 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc (WASH)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.48 and $46.24, with an estimated average price of $38.84. The stock is now traded at around $46.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: OGE Energy Corp (OGE)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in OGE Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.49 and $34.76, with an estimated average price of $32.36. The stock is now traded at around $31.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Realty Income Corp (O)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $57.81 and $64.67, with an estimated average price of $61. The stock is now traded at around $58.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $31.57 and $44.01, with an estimated average price of $37.67. The stock is now traded at around $49.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Main Street Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.39 and $32.59, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $32.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc by 84.87%. The purchase prices were between $221.19 and $372.06, with an estimated average price of $282.37. The stock is now traded at around $370.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,307 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 80.65%. The purchase prices were between $56.31 and $61.74, with an estimated average price of $59.4. The stock is now traded at around $57.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,120 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 77.61%. The purchase prices were between $137.11 and $157.38, with an estimated average price of $147.59. The stock is now traded at around $162.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 460 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 511.36%. The purchase prices were between $135.51 and $144.49, with an estimated average price of $139.72. The stock is now traded at around $131.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 269 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.00%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 328 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 27.59%. The purchase prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.23. The stock is now traded at around $141.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 222 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The sale prices were between $50.97 and $60.55, with an estimated average price of $56.4.

Sold Out: Aurora Spine Corp (AROSF)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Aurora Spine Corp. The sale prices were between $0.17 and $0.32, with an estimated average price of $0.22.

Sold Out: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $885.76 and $1277.08, with an estimated average price of $1051.87.

Sold Out: Unilever NV (UN)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: 3D Systems Corp (DDD)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in 3D Systems Corp. The sale prices were between $4.87 and $12.22, with an estimated average price of $8.24.

Sold Out: Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Aurora Cannabis Inc. The sale prices were between $3.83 and $11.68, with an estimated average price of $7.37.

Reduced: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph reduced to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 78.06%. The sale prices were between $74.22 and $86.87, with an estimated average price of $82.21. The stock is now traded at around $89.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -3.61%. Ogorek Anthony Joseph still held 21,682 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph reduced to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.94%. The sale prices were between $61.66 and $67.88, with an estimated average price of $65.89. The stock is now traded at around $68.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.64%. Ogorek Anthony Joseph still held 103,495 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: Amarin Corp PLC (AMRN)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph reduced to a holding in Amarin Corp PLC by 46.73%. The sale prices were between $4.04 and $5.31, with an estimated average price of $4.83. The stock is now traded at around $6.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Ogorek Anthony Joseph still held 11,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Reduced: BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD)

Ogorek Anthony Joseph reduced to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $115.33 and $136.73, with an estimated average price of $127.98. The stock is now traded at around $141.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Ogorek Anthony Joseph still held 60 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH . Also check out:

1. OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's Undervalued Stocks
2. OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's Top Growth Companies, and
3. OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)