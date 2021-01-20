OTA Financial Group L.P. Buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Sells Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Purchase, NY, based Investment company OTA Financial Group L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Alphabet Inc, CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, TCF Financial Corp, Liberty Broadband Corp, sells Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Vivint Solar Inc, Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, OTA Financial Group L.P.. As of 2020Q4, OTA Financial Group L.P. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $139 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: AGG, GOOG, TCF, GHIV, ADI, COP, NPAUU, CIT, PSTH, GIK, TRP, CCX, CCX, RIOT, SPSB, SPIB, IPOC.U, HYLB, DEH, IGSB, CIICU, PDI, SJNK, AHACU,

AGG, GOOG, TCF, GHIV, ADI, COP, NPAUU, CIT, PSTH, GIK, TRP, CCX, CCX, RIOT, SPSB, SPIB, IPOC.U, HYLB, DEH, IGSB, CIICU, PDI, SJNK, AHACU, Added Positions: SCHZ, LBRDK, UA, NML, GER, MIE, FOXA, FEN, USHY, FPL, PAGP,

SCHZ, LBRDK, UA, NML, GER, MIE, FOXA, FEN, USHY, FPL, PAGP, Reduced Positions: CEF, LSXMK, LSXMA, LEN.B, GOVT, HYT, HIX,

CEF, LSXMK, LSXMA, LEN.B, GOVT, HYT, HIX, Sold Out: VCIT, BND, VSLR, HYG, GLIBA, CVX, AMTD, LTRPA, BLDR, PCY, Z, VCSH, AMOV, SPAB, SHYG, HFRO, KYN, CCL, VKQ, FEI, HPI, BFK, PPR, MYD, BLW, PMO,

BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 246,554 shares, 20.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 15,680 shares, 19.78% of the total portfolio. New Position CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 212,279 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 121.88% Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK) - 67,725 shares, 7.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 113.37% Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) - 335,929 shares, 4.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 75.27%

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in BTC iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $116.68 and $118.19, with an estimated average price of $117.49. The stock is now traded at around $117.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.98%. The holding were 246,554 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1453.44 and $1827.99, with an estimated average price of $1692.42. The stock is now traded at around $1886.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 19.78%. The holding were 15,680 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in TCF Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $24.53 and $37.45, with an estimated average price of $32.04. The stock is now traded at around $43.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.41%. The holding were 165,606 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Gores Holdings IV Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.9 and $13.81, with an estimated average price of $10.49. The stock is now traded at around $11.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 240,700 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in Analog Devices Inc. The purchase prices were between $114.01 and $147.73, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $159.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 15,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $28.62 and $44.41, with an estimated average price of $37.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 50,961 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in CSIM Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF by 121.88%. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $56.23, with an estimated average price of $55.92. The stock is now traded at around $55.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.7%. The holding were 212,279 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 113.37%. The purchase prices were between $135.85 and $164.99, with an estimated average price of $152.44. The stock is now traded at around $154.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 67,725 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Under Armour Inc by 125.60%. The purchase prices were between $10.2 and $15.45, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 431,048 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc by 386.05%. The purchase prices were between $2.36 and $3.67, with an estimated average price of $3.01. The stock is now traded at around $3.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 490,354 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 168.61%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $8.59, with an estimated average price of $7.18. The stock is now traded at around $8.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 175,846 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. added to a holding in Cohen & Steers MLP Income & Energy Opportunity Fun by 208.38%. The purchase prices were between $1.49 and $2.62, with an estimated average price of $2.03. The stock is now traded at around $2.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 463,270 shares as of 2020-12-31.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Vivint Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $0 and $43.2, with an estimated average price of $34.28.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ET. The sale prices were between $82.43 and $87.3, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $77.99 and $95.57, with an estimated average price of $87.43.

OTA Financial Group L.P. sold out a holding in Chevron Corp. The sale prices were between $66.88 and $95.62, with an estimated average price of $81.37.