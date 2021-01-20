  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Tsfg, Llc Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

January 20, 2021 | About: IWP +1.05% IVW +2.21% IWM +0.44% IJH +1.05% SCHF +0.73% VWO +1.74% FXD +1.4% JETS +1.51% BLOK -2.63% BEPC -1.19% CIBR +1.17% C -0.69%

Investment company Tsfg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tsfg, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Tsfg, Llc owns 869 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TSFG, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tsfg%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TSFG, LLC
  1. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 72,716 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16%
  2. BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 49,033 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23%
  3. AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 97,405 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,537 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.16%
  5. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 70,112 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%
New Purchase: First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (FXD)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $51.13, with an estimated average price of $46.91. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,831 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $28.53. The stock is now traded at around $38.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Brookfield Renewable Corp (BEPC)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL)

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $222 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $282.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.01%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 21,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 321.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.78%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $246.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF by 2052.66%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 172.32%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78.

Sold Out: Dunkin' Brands Group Inc (DNKN)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCK)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Sold Out: Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Sold Out: UBS AG JERSEY (MLPI)

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in UBS AG JERSEY. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.62.



