Tsfg, Llc Buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF

Investment company Tsfg, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF, First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, sells BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tsfg, Llc. As of 2020Q4, Tsfg, Llc owns 869 stocks with a total value of $179 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 72,716 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.16% BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 49,033 shares, 6.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 23% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 97,405 shares, 5.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,537 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.16% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 70,112 shares, 4.28% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.09%

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund. The purchase prices were between $42.36 and $51.13, with an estimated average price of $46.91. The stock is now traded at around $54.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 4,479 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The purchase prices were between $16.5 and $23.58, with an estimated average price of $20.19. The stock is now traded at around $22.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 9,831 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.45 and $35.4, with an estimated average price of $28.53. The stock is now traded at around $38.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,875 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.76 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $48.44. The stock is now traded at around $58.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 2,353 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ CEA Cybersecurity ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.31 and $45.5, with an estimated average price of $38.29. The stock is now traded at around $45.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 2,952 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tsfg, Llc initiated holding in Charles River Laboratories International Inc. The purchase prices were between $222 and $252.62, with an estimated average price of $238.3. The stock is now traded at around $282.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 243 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.01%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 21,204 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 321.25%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 13,539 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.15%. The purchase prices were between $152.37 and $199.14, with an estimated average price of $174.93. The stock is now traded at around $214.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 6,958 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 37.78%. The purchase prices were between $188.36 and $230.69, with an estimated average price of $210.55. The stock is now traded at around $246.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,921 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in CSIM Schwab International Equity ETF by 2052.66%. The purchase prices were between $30.32 and $36.26, with an estimated average price of $33.81. The stock is now traded at around $37.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 3,638 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tsfg, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 172.32%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $50.24, with an estimated average price of $47.08. The stock is now traded at around $54.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,178 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $94.69 and $99.29, with an estimated average price of $96.78.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Dunkin' Brands Group Inc. The sale prices were between $80.64 and $106.48, with an estimated average price of $99.97.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.17 and $21.21, with an estimated average price of $21.19.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $164.63 and $211.93, with an estimated average price of $186.01.

Tsfg, Llc sold out a holding in UBS AG JERSEY. The sale prices were between $9.38 and $11.29, with an estimated average price of $10.62.