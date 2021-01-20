Ellis Investment Partners, LLC Buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Sells BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

Investment company Ellis Investment Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme, sells BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BTC iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF, Boeing Co, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC. As of 2020Q4, Ellis Investment Partners, LLC owns 679 stocks with a total value of $323 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: FDIS, EMQQ, SPIP, VNQI, ANGL, STNE, SLQD, CEM, ZM, JMIA, WTRU, FSLY, CRWD, NET, PTON, XPEV, ESGU, GUNR, IGLB, IYZ, SPXL, TFI, UVXY, VBR, WOOD, PCH, AEE, BHP, CMS, CPB, DTE, DRE, GLAD, MRVL, NVAX, OTTR, PNM, PINS, PGR, RYN, SWBI, RGR, VOD, MELI, GMED, CTT, VSTO, LNT,

FDIS, EMQQ, SPIP, VNQI, ANGL, STNE, SLQD, CEM, ZM, JMIA, WTRU, FSLY, CRWD, NET, PTON, XPEV, ESGU, GUNR, IGLB, IYZ, SPXL, TFI, UVXY, VBR, WOOD, PCH, AEE, BHP, CMS, CPB, DTE, DRE, GLAD, MRVL, NVAX, OTTR, PNM, PINS, PGR, RYN, SWBI, RGR, VOD, MELI, GMED, CTT, VSTO, LNT, Added Positions: IJS, IVW, IJJ, UGI, SPY, IJK, IJH, IJR, IYY, IBB, AGG, ITA, IVV, XLK, XRT, IJT, ROBO, NOBL, USMV, USRT, KWEB, VCIT, ICF, IXUS, QQQ, FDN, FIVG, XLU, WTRG, FSK, CIBR, BND, MCHI, STIP, TIP, BOTZ, EMB, HACK, IAU, MBB, PNQI, SCHF, MRK, MSFT, EFAV, HDV, VCSH, VWO, CVX, CSCO, EPD, LOW, RTX, GER, PDSB, DOCU, DSI, EFA, IDU, IWP, IYJ, JKF, LQD, MDY, PFF, VCR, VLUE, VNQ, XLB, XLV, FCCY, ASML, AMD, AEP, BCE, BP, SAN, GOLD, BLK, BTI, VIAC, CVS, LUMN, CHL, COP, ENB, FRT, F, GIS, GSK, WELL, MDC, MDU, MMP, MFC, MCD, MPW, MDT, NWE, OLN, ORCL, PNC, PFE, PRU, DGX, O, RDS.A, TROW, TSM, TGT, TRN, UPS, VTR, WMT, WRE, ET, LEO, EMF, PMO, MYD, MVT, NQP, VMO, MVF, MUI, HPS, NZF, NEA, BLE, HYT, FRA, NMZ, UTF, BGT, BGR, IGD, ETW, QQQX, DEX, ETJ, IID, TWO, AVGO, GM, KMI, DBL, BUI, PSX, SUN, WES, CONE, BIT, AAL, BABA, TDOC, JPT, AMLP, CAPE, CURE, CWB, DLN, ESGE, FHLC, HYD, HYG, ITOT, IXC, IYG, IYH, KIE, LGLV, MOO, PGX, SMH, SPYD, SUSB, TLH, TNA, VDC, VDE, VGIT, VPU, VTI, VTIP, VXF, XLC, XLI, XSLV,

IJS, IVW, IJJ, UGI, SPY, IJK, IJH, IJR, IYY, IBB, AGG, ITA, IVV, XLK, XRT, IJT, ROBO, NOBL, USMV, USRT, KWEB, VCIT, ICF, IXUS, QQQ, FDN, FIVG, XLU, WTRG, FSK, CIBR, BND, MCHI, STIP, TIP, BOTZ, EMB, HACK, IAU, MBB, PNQI, SCHF, MRK, MSFT, EFAV, HDV, VCSH, VWO, CVX, CSCO, EPD, LOW, RTX, GER, PDSB, DOCU, DSI, EFA, IDU, IWP, IYJ, JKF, LQD, MDY, PFF, VCR, VLUE, VNQ, XLB, XLV, FCCY, ASML, AMD, AEP, BCE, BP, SAN, GOLD, BLK, BTI, VIAC, CVS, LUMN, CHL, COP, ENB, FRT, F, GIS, GSK, WELL, MDC, MDU, MMP, MFC, MCD, MPW, MDT, NWE, OLN, ORCL, PNC, PFE, PRU, DGX, O, RDS.A, TROW, TSM, TGT, TRN, UPS, VTR, WMT, WRE, ET, LEO, EMF, PMO, MYD, MVT, NQP, VMO, MVF, MUI, HPS, NZF, NEA, BLE, HYT, FRA, NMZ, UTF, BGT, BGR, IGD, ETW, QQQX, DEX, ETJ, IID, TWO, AVGO, GM, KMI, DBL, BUI, PSX, SUN, WES, CONE, BIT, AAL, BABA, TDOC, JPT, AMLP, CAPE, CURE, CWB, DLN, ESGE, FHLC, HYD, HYG, ITOT, IXC, IYG, IYH, KIE, LGLV, MOO, PGX, SMH, SPYD, SUSB, TLH, TNA, VDC, VDE, VGIT, VPU, VTI, VTIP, VXF, XLC, XLI, XSLV, Reduced Positions: SPLV, DVY, IVE, SHY, JAZZ, FLOT, BA, AL, BRK.B, NEE, PPA, IWB, T, BTZ, GOOG, IEFA, IYR, BXMT, XOM, PG, WY, BHK, RNP, BX, XLP, INTC, EVT, IWD, MO, IBM, PPL, ROL, STM, SRE, VZ, GDV, DAL, MIE, OTIS, FSKR, SCHV, SDY, XMLV, ABT, BWA, CAG, LLY, GE, GS, IP, INTU, KMB, MDLZ, SLB, SHW, SYY, TXN, TMO, WPC, DIS, RQI, BFK, PML, HTD, APLE, BSV, DIA, EEMV, IWM, UPRO, VGT, ACN, ADBE, APD, AMT, BAC, FIS, C, CYH, DHR, DVN, DD, EQR, FCF, GILD, HD, PH, BKNG, TJX, TUP, UL, WAB, WFC, WMB, MMT, MCR, PFN, GPM, MAIN, APO, FB, PCI, SYF, MRNA, UBER, CARR, DON, EEM, FAS, GLD, GOVT, IDV, IEV, INDA, IUSV, IWC, IWN, IWS, IYE, JKK, KBA, KXI, MJ, OUSA, SMIN, XLRE,

SPLV, DVY, IVE, SHY, JAZZ, FLOT, BA, AL, BRK.B, NEE, PPA, IWB, T, BTZ, GOOG, IEFA, IYR, BXMT, XOM, PG, WY, BHK, RNP, BX, XLP, INTC, EVT, IWD, MO, IBM, PPL, ROL, STM, SRE, VZ, GDV, DAL, MIE, OTIS, FSKR, SCHV, SDY, XMLV, ABT, BWA, CAG, LLY, GE, GS, IP, INTU, KMB, MDLZ, SLB, SHW, SYY, TXN, TMO, WPC, DIS, RQI, BFK, PML, HTD, APLE, BSV, DIA, EEMV, IWM, UPRO, VGT, ACN, ADBE, APD, AMT, BAC, FIS, C, CYH, DHR, DVN, DD, EQR, FCF, GILD, HD, PH, BKNG, TJX, TUP, UL, WAB, WFC, WMB, MMT, MCR, PFN, GPM, MAIN, APO, FB, PCI, SYF, MRNA, UBER, CARR, DON, EEM, FAS, GLD, GOVT, IDV, IEV, INDA, IUSV, IWC, IWN, IWS, IYE, JKK, KBA, KXI, MJ, OUSA, SMIN, XLRE, Sold Out: IFGL, CII, MPA, BKT, VPV, GATX, ES, VGK, HEQ, ETY, JPS, OLP, NEM, ATO, WORK, GRX, NLY, JRI, DSL, MNKKQ, GLOP, TWLO, FOXA, DEO, BIPC, VNT, DWX, FM, HEDJ, AMP, REGL, SMDV, AMN, MGF, NGG, PKBK, TRV, STT, USB, UN, RDS.B, MUJ, VVR, BXMX, PEO, IIM, MYJ, HE, EL, EMR, D, HPI, FTF,

For the details of Ellis Investment Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ellis+investment+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) - 328,241 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.87% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 178,353 shares, 5.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.28% Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 57,452 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 99,849 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.18% Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Inc (RNP) - 579,703 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.01%

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,655 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in ETCT EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet and Ecomme. The purchase prices were between $51.81 and $64.16, with an estimated average price of $58.4. The stock is now traded at around $71.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 13,076 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.37 and $31.17, with an estimated average price of $30.75. The stock is now traded at around $31.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 17,200 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.58 and $54.89, with an estimated average price of $51.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,808 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.3 and $32.1, with an estimated average price of $30.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,927 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC initiated holding in Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The purchase prices were between $10.98 and $19.05, with an estimated average price of $15.3. The stock is now traded at around $20.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.85%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 129,408 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 389.51%. The purchase prices were between $56.04 and $63.82, with an estimated average price of $60.56. The stock is now traded at around $65.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 85,155 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 86.22%. The purchase prices were between $68.97 and $86.35, with an estimated average price of $78.35. The stock is now traded at around $92.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 107,827 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in UGI Corp by 173.20%. The purchase prices were between $32.32 and $38.06, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $37.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 36,469 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 26.60%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $383.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,832 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 243.97%. The purchase prices were between $60.4 and $72.82, with an estimated average price of $66.67. The stock is now traded at around $77.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 14,880 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $22.76 and $27.32, with an estimated average price of $25.51.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc. The sale prices were between $14.82 and $17.65, with an estimated average price of $16.47.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund. The sale prices were between $13.6 and $14.92, with an estimated average price of $14.21.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Blackrock Income Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $6.01 and $6.18, with an estimated average price of $6.1.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust. The sale prices were between $11.91 and $12.76, with an estimated average price of $12.29.

Ellis Investment Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eversource Energy. The sale prices were between $82.92 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $89.02.