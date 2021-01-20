  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Lynch & Associates Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells NiSource Inc, The Home Depot Inc

January 20, 2021 | About: AMZN +4.57% TSLA +0.7% CYDY -2.31% IVE +0.43% FDIS +1.97% VIA +0% SPY +1.38% MGNI -0.89% TSNP +0.99% NI -0.36%

Investment company Lynch & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Viatris Inc, Magnite Inc, sells NiSource Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lynch & Associates. As of 2020Q4, Lynch & Associates owns 98 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LYNCH & ASSOCIATES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lynch+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LYNCH & ASSOCIATES
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 193,887 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 135,033 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37%
  3. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 95,525 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42%
  4. BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,654 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
  5. Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 99,171 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%
New Purchase: BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE)

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $131.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS)

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Viatris Inc (VIA)

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $383.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Magnite Inc (MGNI)

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $34.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesoro Enterprises Inc (TSNP)

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Tesoro Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $0.33, with an estimated average price of $0.07. The stock is now traded at around $0.294900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Lynch & Associates added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 58.93%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3263.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Lynch & Associates added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $850.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: CytoDyn Inc (CYDY)

Lynch & Associates added to a holding in CytoDyn Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $6, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $5.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Sold Out: NiSource Inc (NI)

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.53 and $25.07, with an estimated average price of $23.41.



Here is the complete portfolio of LYNCH & ASSOCIATES. Also check out:

1. LYNCH & ASSOCIATES's Undervalued Stocks
2. LYNCH & ASSOCIATES's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LYNCH & ASSOCIATES's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LYNCH & ASSOCIATES keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)