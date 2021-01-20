Lynch & Associates Buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Sells NiSource Inc, The Home Depot Inc

Investment company Lynch & Associates (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF, Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF, Amazon.com Inc, Viatris Inc, Magnite Inc, sells NiSource Inc, The Home Depot Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lynch & Associates. As of 2020Q4, Lynch & Associates owns 98 stocks with a total value of $361 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: IVE, FDIS, VIA, MGNI, SPY, TSNP,

IVE, FDIS, VIA, MGNI, SPY, TSNP, Added Positions: AMZN, AAPL, JNJ, LLY, PFE, BAC, CVS, USB, TSLA, MMM, NEE, VZ, FHLC, CYDY,

AMZN, AAPL, JNJ, LLY, PFE, BAC, CVS, USB, TSLA, MMM, NEE, VZ, FHLC, CYDY, Reduced Positions: UPS, IVV, MSFT, IJH, BP, IJR, PG, HD, TOT, SYK, WMT, MCD, LOW, DOW, WBA, LMT, DIS, HON, CSCO, MO, IWR, FTEC, T, KMB, XOM, EMR, TJX, RDS.A, RTX, ONB, DFS, KEY, HBAN, CL, NKE, WFC, GE,

UPS, IVV, MSFT, IJH, BP, IJR, PG, HD, TOT, SYK, WMT, MCD, LOW, DOW, WBA, LMT, DIS, HON, CSCO, MO, IWR, FTEC, T, KMB, XOM, EMR, TJX, RDS.A, RTX, ONB, DFS, KEY, HBAN, CL, NKE, WFC, GE, Sold Out: NI,

For the details of LYNCH & ASSOCIATES's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lynch+%26+associates/current-portfolio/portfolio

United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 193,887 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.47% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 135,033 shares, 8.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.37% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 95,525 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.42% BTC iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,654 shares, 4.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 99,171 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.62%

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in BTC iShares S&P 500 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $109.25 and $128.02, with an estimated average price of $120.49. The stock is now traded at around $131.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 8,731 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.23 and $71.61, with an estimated average price of $66.35. The stock is now traded at around $75.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 14,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 18,403 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $383.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 547 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Magnite Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.53 and $32.5, with an estimated average price of $15.58. The stock is now traded at around $34.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 7,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lynch & Associates initiated holding in Tesoro Enterprises Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $0.33, with an estimated average price of $0.07. The stock is now traded at around $0.294900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lynch & Associates added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 58.93%. The purchase prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71. The stock is now traded at around $3263.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lynch & Associates added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 20.05%. The purchase prices were between $388.04 and $705.67, with an estimated average price of $516.19. The stock is now traded at around $850.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 904 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lynch & Associates added to a holding in CytoDyn Inc by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $2.02 and $6, with an estimated average price of $3.15. The stock is now traded at around $5.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Lynch & Associates sold out a holding in NiSource Inc. The sale prices were between $21.53 and $25.07, with an estimated average price of $23.41.