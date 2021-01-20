Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. Buys Amdocs, Viatris Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Sells SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Oracle Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Richmond, VA, based Investment company Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Amdocs, Viatris Inc, Kinder Morgan Inc, Facebook Inc, Phillips 66, sells SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR, Oracle Corp, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, 3M Co, Unilever NV during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. owns 102 stocks with a total value of $278 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: DOX, VIA, KDP, ALB, MS, LIN, KEYS, MKL, PODD,

DOX, VIA, KDP, ALB, MS, LIN, KEYS, MKL, PODD, Added Positions: KMI, FB, LHX, PSX, CCI, UL, CVX, FIS, BDX, AEP, VZ, COP, VEA, SCHM, NEAR, AMGN, SCHX, RTX, ADP, ADI, MDLZ, JPM,

KMI, FB, LHX, PSX, CCI, UL, CVX, FIS, BDX, AEP, VZ, COP, VEA, SCHM, NEAR, AMGN, SCHX, RTX, ADP, ADI, MDLZ, JPM, Reduced Positions: MSFT, ACN, JNJ, NEE, DIS, T, MKC, WLTW, PRU, GPN, PGR, PEP, AFL, PNR, VTR, BAC, EQIX, NSC, GOOGL, ENB, MA, NEU, INTC, MO, XOM, VIAC,

MSFT, ACN, JNJ, NEE, DIS, T, MKC, WLTW, PRU, GPN, PGR, PEP, AFL, PNR, VTR, BAC, EQIX, NSC, GOOGL, ENB, MA, NEU, INTC, MO, XOM, VIAC, Sold Out: XLE, ORCL, BMY, MMM, UN,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,771 shares, 5.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.53% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 55,904 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.91% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 37,055 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.65% Global Payments Inc (GPN) - 43,133 shares, 3.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.2% NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) - 115,242 shares, 3.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amdocs Ltd. The purchase prices were between $54.96 and $70.93, with an estimated average price of $63.01. The stock is now traded at around $71.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 43,463 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Viatris Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.99 and $14.7, with an estimated average price of $13.48. The stock is now traded at around $14.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 153,884 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. The purchase prices were between $26.9 and $32, with an estimated average price of $29.67. The stock is now traded at around $31.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,660 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $132.09, with an estimated average price of $115.71. The stock is now traded at around $147.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,763 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Albemarle Corp. The purchase prices were between $89.29 and $149.91, with an estimated average price of $119.94. The stock is now traded at around $180.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,439 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Morgan Stanley. The purchase prices were between $47.57 and $68.53, with an estimated average price of $57.79. The stock is now traded at around $74.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,333 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc by 59.95%. The purchase prices were between $11.48 and $14.97, with an estimated average price of $13.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 209,260 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 106.00%. The purchase prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.17. The stock is now traded at around $267.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 3,366 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 20.50%. The purchase prices were between $44.22 and $70.86, with an estimated average price of $59.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 26,277 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in SSgA Energy Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $27.71 and $41.6, with an estimated average price of $34.68.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Oracle Corp. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.58.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The sale prices were between $57.74 and $65.43, with an estimated average price of $61.53.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $158.48 and $177.12, with an estimated average price of $170.12.

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Unilever NV. The sale prices were between $56.56 and $62.57, with an estimated average price of $60.43.