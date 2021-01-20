Paradigm Capital Management Inc Buys Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Veeco Instruments Inc, Absolute Software Corp, Sells Ciena Corp, II-VI Inc, Summit Materials Inc

Investment company Paradigm Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Veeco Instruments Inc, Absolute Software Corp, SeaSpine Holdings Corp, MaxLinear Inc, sells Ciena Corp, II-VI Inc, Summit Materials Inc, Caleres Inc, Vocera Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Paradigm Capital Management Inc owns 147 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 3,854,200 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2% Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 1,265,289 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51% II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 788,300 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.27% Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) - 8,381,800 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76% Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) - 7,295,900 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Absolute Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.54 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 700,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SeaSpine Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $18.33, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 476,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kirkland's Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $20.77, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.74 and $45.39, with an estimated average price of $39.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $41.1, with an estimated average price of $28.72. The stock is now traded at around $38.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $12.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Comtech Telecommunications Corp by 1540.20%. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 820,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Veeco Instruments Inc by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $11.62 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,733,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 732,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in American Woodmark Corp by 32.07%. The purchase prices were between $81.16 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $91.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 324,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Zumiez Inc by 995.83%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $33.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 210,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc by 216.57%. The purchase prices were between $11.09 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 620,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $44.64.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $40.37.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.94 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $25.98.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $9.82.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The Cato Corp. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $9.59, with an estimated average price of $7.91.

Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.1.