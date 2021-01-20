Paradigm Capital Management Inc Buys Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Veeco Instruments Inc, Absolute Software Corp, Sells Ciena Corp, II-VI Inc, Summit Materials Inc

Investment company Paradigm Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Comtech Telecommunications Corp, Veeco Instruments Inc, Absolute Software Corp, SeaSpine Holdings Corp, MaxLinear Inc, sells Ciena Corp, II-VI Inc, Summit Materials Inc, Caleres Inc, Vocera Communications Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q4, Paradigm Capital Management Inc owns 147 stocks with a total value of $1.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: ABST, SPNE, KIRK, TCMD, AVNW, M, 1MJ1, MRAM, BHC, AMAT,
- Added Positions: CMTL, VECO, MXL, AMWD, ZUMZ, GNMK, COHU, LITE, FLDM, TTMI, PBI, ICHR, IVC, TLYS, CTRN, FRTA, ONTO, OPTN, DCO, ANGO, SWKS, FSS, RXN, PKI, KLIC, JCOM, INFN, MKSI, KFRC, GRMN, EME, IAC, SXT, PRGS, MTRX,
- Reduced Positions: IIVI, SUM, RCM, CAL, VCRA, MDRX, JBL, ENTG, MTCH, SNX, CAMP, TER, MASI, MRVL, GMED, CRS, NNBR, BBY, NPTN, BMCH, MGLN, OMCL, CALX, EXPR, FORM, BRKS, CRNC, ADUS, QRVO, RNST, ATSG,
- Sold Out: CIEN, AJRD, ACLS, CATO, MOD, BXMT, COMM, FLXN, RT2, TRTX, AXGN, QMCO,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with CMTL. Click here to check it out.
- CMTL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of CMTL
- Peter Lynch Chart of CMTL
For the details of PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/paradigm+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- R1 RCM Inc (RCM) - 3,854,200 shares, 5.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.2%
- Onto Innovation Inc (ONTO) - 1,265,289 shares, 3.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.51%
- II-VI Inc (IIVI) - 788,300 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 21.27%
- Ribbon Communications Inc (RBBN) - 8,381,800 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.76%
- Extreme Networks Inc (EXTR) - 7,295,900 shares, 3.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.27%
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Absolute Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.54 and $13.74, with an estimated average price of $11.41. The stock is now traded at around $13.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 700,300 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: SeaSpine Holdings Corp (SPNE)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SeaSpine Holdings Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.76 and $18.33, with an estimated average price of $15.26. The stock is now traded at around $16.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 476,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Kirkland's Inc (KIRK)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Kirkland's Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.09 and $20.77, with an estimated average price of $13.86. The stock is now traded at around $23.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 260,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (TCMD)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Tactile Systems Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $34.74 and $45.39, with an estimated average price of $39.86. The stock is now traded at around $52.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 47,900 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Aviat Networks Inc (AVNW)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Aviat Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.51 and $41.1, with an estimated average price of $28.72. The stock is now traded at around $38.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 48,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.New Purchase: Macy's Inc (M)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Macy's Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.81 and $12.03, with an estimated average price of $8.67. The stock is now traded at around $12.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 121,000 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Comtech Telecommunications Corp (CMTL)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Comtech Telecommunications Corp by 1540.20%. The purchase prices were between $13.97 and $21.24, with an estimated average price of $17.65. The stock is now traded at around $22.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 820,100 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Veeco Instruments Inc (VECO)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Veeco Instruments Inc by 23.45%. The purchase prices were between $11.62 and $19.3, with an estimated average price of $15.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 2,733,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: MaxLinear Inc (MXL)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in MaxLinear Inc by 38.40%. The purchase prices were between $22.75 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $29.24. The stock is now traded at around $36.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 732,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: American Woodmark Corp (AMWD)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in American Woodmark Corp by 32.07%. The purchase prices were between $81.16 and $104.7, with an estimated average price of $91.13. The stock is now traded at around $100.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 324,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: Zumiez Inc (ZUMZ)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Zumiez Inc by 995.83%. The purchase prices were between $28 and $38.41, with an estimated average price of $33.86. The stock is now traded at around $42.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 210,400 shares as of 2020-12-31.Added: GenMark Diagnostics Inc (GNMK)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc added to a holding in GenMark Diagnostics Inc by 216.57%. The purchase prices were between $11.09 and $15.38, with an estimated average price of $13.26. The stock is now traded at around $14.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 620,800 shares as of 2020-12-31.Sold Out: Ciena Corp (CIEN)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.44 and $53.47, with an estimated average price of $44.64.Sold Out: Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (AJRD)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $32.42 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $40.37.Sold Out: Axcelis Technologies Inc (ACLS)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Axcelis Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.94 and $29.69, with an estimated average price of $25.98.Sold Out: Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Modine Manufacturing Co. The sale prices were between $6.17 and $12.71, with an estimated average price of $9.82.Sold Out: The Cato Corp (CATO)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in The Cato Corp. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $9.59, with an estimated average price of $7.91.Sold Out: CommScope Holding Co Inc (COMM)
Paradigm Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CommScope Holding Co Inc. The sale prices were between $8.5 and $13.4, with an estimated average price of $11.1.
Here is the complete portfolio of PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying