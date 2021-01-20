  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Brickley Wealth Management Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Sells Apple Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

January 20, 2021 | About: SPY +1.38% IWP +1.05% DIS +0.8%

Investment company Brickley Wealth Management (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, The Walt Disney Co, sells Apple Inc, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Brickley Wealth Management. As of 2020Q4, Brickley Wealth Management owns 35 stocks with a total value of $358 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Brickley Wealth Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/brickley+wealth+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Brickley Wealth Management
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 405,684 shares, 15.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.4%
  2. Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 438,203 shares, 14.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49%
  3. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 698,432 shares, 11.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
  4. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 425,619 shares, 9.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.67%
  5. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 336,070 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Brickley Wealth Management initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $118.47 and $181.18, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $173.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,159 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Brickley Wealth Management added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 98.40%. The purchase prices were between $326.54 and $373.88, with an estimated average price of $355.39. The stock is now traded at around $383.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 26,558 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Added: BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)

Brickley Wealth Management added to a holding in BTC iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 99.66%. The purchase prices were between $86.47 and $104.78, with an estimated average price of $95.22. The stock is now traded at around $107.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 14,122 shares as of 2020-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of Brickley Wealth Management. Also check out:

1. Brickley Wealth Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Brickley Wealth Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Brickley Wealth Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Brickley Wealth Management keeps buying

