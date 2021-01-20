Liberty Capital Management, Inc. Buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Sells Amazon.com Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Birmingham, MI, based Investment company Liberty Capital Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF, Terex Corp, sells Amazon.com Inc, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF, BTC iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Liberty Capital Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q4, Liberty Capital Management, Inc. owns 122 stocks with a total value of $276 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VCSH, TEX, SBUX, IT, QQQ, VGT, DUK, NSC,

VCSH, TEX, SBUX, IT, QQQ, VGT, DUK, NSC, Added Positions: VTEB, IJS, PFF, LQD, BND, VCIT, NEE, VBR, DG, UNH, ADBE, IWP, DIS, HD, FISV, IJT, VSS, VWO, SWKS, CTSH, ECL, STZ, MCD, JPM, INTU, ABBV, ITW, AMT, SYK, VEU, GOOG, VZ, MMS, ICE, ABT, FTV, PGR, GOOGL, PEP, VEA, AFL, VNQ, CTAS, SCHD, SCHA, T, SCHH, LMT, IBM, KO, MMM, JNJ,

VTEB, IJS, PFF, LQD, BND, VCIT, NEE, VBR, DG, UNH, ADBE, IWP, DIS, HD, FISV, IJT, VSS, VWO, SWKS, CTSH, ECL, STZ, MCD, JPM, INTU, ABBV, ITW, AMT, SYK, VEU, GOOG, VZ, MMS, ICE, ABT, FTV, PGR, GOOGL, PEP, VEA, AFL, VNQ, CTAS, SCHD, SCHA, T, SCHH, LMT, IBM, KO, MMM, JNJ, Reduced Positions: AAPL, VTI, MSFT, DHR, USB, WELL, VPL, SCHF, IWF, CB, INTC, TROW, NTRS, VGK, MUB, PPG, MRK, LSTR, CSCO, CERN, NVDA, SYY, MA, ULTA, BUI, EL, SCHZ, ADP, AEP, TSCO, EMR,

AAPL, VTI, MSFT, DHR, USB, WELL, VPL, SCHF, IWF, CB, INTC, TROW, NTRS, VGK, MUB, PPG, MRK, LSTR, CSCO, CERN, NVDA, SYY, MA, ULTA, BUI, EL, SCHZ, ADP, AEP, TSCO, EMR, Sold Out: AMZN, RYT,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 115,151 shares, 5.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.22% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 70,408 shares, 4.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.67% Intuit Inc (INTU) - 26,105 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.75% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 19,181 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Visa Inc (V) - 40,454 shares, 3.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48%

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.66 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $82.96. The stock is now traded at around $83.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 16,844 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Terex Corp. The purchase prices were between $21.59 and $36.74, with an estimated average price of $29.8. The stock is now traded at around $38.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 31,131 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Starbucks Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.97 and $106.98, with an estimated average price of $95.76. The stock is now traded at around $105.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,759 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $269.38 and $313.74, with an estimated average price of $294.04. The stock is now traded at around $323.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Gartner Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.45 and $160.19, with an estimated average price of $144.72. The stock is now traded at around $161.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 1,600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $297.99 and $355.36, with an estimated average price of $329.66. The stock is now traded at around $360.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 600 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 819.25%. The purchase prices were between $54.06 and $55.19, with an estimated average price of $54.61. The stock is now traded at around $55.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.91%. The holding were 51,239 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 110.01%. The purchase prices were between $63.13 and $81.5, with an estimated average price of $72.84. The stock is now traded at around $89.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 43,202 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 217.53%. The purchase prices were between $36.13 and $38.51, with an estimated average price of $37.4. The stock is now traded at around $38.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 62,683 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 74.19%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $136.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 11,009 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 71.39%. The purchase prices were between $87 and $88.19, with an estimated average price of $87.58. The stock is now traded at around $87.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 14,448 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.49%. The purchase prices were between $95.37 and $97.17, with an estimated average price of $96.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,261 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3004.48 and $3443.63, with an estimated average price of $3190.71.

Liberty Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF. The sale prices were between $206.84 and $253.55, with an estimated average price of $232.77.