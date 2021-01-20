Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB Buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, Sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iSh

Investment company Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B, iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, sells Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, iShares MSCI China ETF, iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, Biogen Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB. As of 2020Q4, Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB owns 100 stocks with a total value of $277 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 252,865 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.52% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 378,549 shares, 7.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.42% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 333,152 shares, 7.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.53% CSIM Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 137,246 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.55% Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV) - 171,694 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.40%

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.43 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $81.36. The stock is now traded at around $88.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.51%. The holding were 48,458 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The purchase prices were between $295.06 and $327.3, with an estimated average price of $313.55. The stock is now traded at around $339.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 11,019 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.99 and $101.51, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $103.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 32,966 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in BTC iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.64 and $92.42, with an estimated average price of $82.15. The stock is now traded at around $101.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 22,596 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Cognex Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.41 and $82.41, with an estimated average price of $72.94. The stock is now traded at around $85.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 15,020 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in IDEX Corp. The purchase prices were between $168.73 and $199.2, with an estimated average price of $190.42. The stock is now traded at around $198.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 5,345 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 66.42%. The purchase prices were between $53.96 and $54.25, with an estimated average price of $54.09. The stock is now traded at around $54.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 378,549 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in BTC iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate B by 83.40%. The purchase prices were between $133.73 and $138.48, with an estimated average price of $136.26. The stock is now traded at around $136.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.79%. The holding were 79,011 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in BTC iShares Gold Trust by 167.09%. The purchase prices were between $16.95 and $18.61, with an estimated average price of $17.89. The stock is now traded at around $17.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 197,956 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in Emerson Electric Co by 141.06%. The purchase prices were between $64.44 and $82.44, with an estimated average price of $74.65. The stock is now traded at around $84.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 34,563 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 94.87%. The purchase prices were between $138.75 and $152.79, with an estimated average price of $145.79. The stock is now traded at around $145.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 20,643 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in Apple Inc by 413.31%. The purchase prices were between $108.77 and $136.69, with an estimated average price of $120.45. The stock is now traded at around $132.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 12,376 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $28.76 and $32.77, with an estimated average price of $31.27.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $100.86 and $116.21, with an estimated average price of $110.3.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in iShares MSCI China ETF. The sale prices were between $73.99 and $82.81, with an estimated average price of $79.25.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $78.5, with an estimated average price of $74.2.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Xilinx Inc. The sale prices were between $102.59 and $152.11, with an estimated average price of $130.68.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $57.91 and $67.56, with an estimated average price of $62.68.