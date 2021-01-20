Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Dividends

Atlanta, Jan. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE: PDM) (“Piedmont”), a real estate investment trust (REIT), announced today the tax treatment of its 2020 common stock dividends as described below. Stockholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Piedmont dividends.
|Record Date
|Paid Date
|Dividend per Share
|Ordinary Dividends
|Capital Gains
|Unrecaptured Section 1250
|Qualified Dividend
|Section 199A Dividend Rate
|Nov 29, 2019
|Jan 3, 2020
|$0.21*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Feb 28, 2020
|Mar 20, 2020
|$0.21
|$0.021
|-
|-
|$0.000015
|$0.209985
|May 29, 2020
|Jun 19, 2020
|$0.21
|$0.200023
|-
|-
|$0.000015
|$0.200008
|Aug 28, 2020
|Sep 18, 2020
|$0.21
|$0.169042
|-
|-
|$0.000015
|$0.169027
|Nov 27, 2020
|Jan 4, 2021
|$0.21**
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
*The $0.21 per share distribution paid on January 3, 2020 was taxable to stockholders in 2019.
** The $0.21 per share distribution paid on January 4, 2021 will be taxable to stockholders in 2021.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt. Its geographically-diversified, approximately $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Moody’s (Baa2). As of December 31, 2020, approximately 64% of the company’s portfolio was ENERGY STAR certified and approximately 43% was LEED certified. For more information, see www.piedmontreit.com.
Shareholder Services/Transfer Agent Services Contact:
Computershare, Inc.
866-354-3485
[email protected]