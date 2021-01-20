  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE) COO and Secretary Mitchell W Pratt Sold $1.5 million of Shares

January 20, 2021 | About: CLNE +6.64%

COO and Secretary of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mitchell W Pratt (insider trades) sold 149,027 shares of CLNE on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $9.77 a share. The total sale was $1.5 million.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp is a natural gas marketer and retailer operating in the United States and Canada. The company supplies compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and renewable natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicles. Clean Energy Fuels Corp has a market cap of $2.1 billion; its shares were traded at around $10.600000 with a P/E ratio of 62.35 and P/S ratio of 6.47. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Clean Energy Fuels Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Andrew J Littlefair sold 200,000 shares of CLNE stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $10.01. The price of the stock has increased by 5.89% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO and Secretary Mitchell W Pratt sold 149,027 shares of CLNE stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $9.77. The price of the stock has increased by 8.5% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CLNE, click here

.

