  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Acacia Communications Inc (ACIA) President & CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj Sold $717,997 of Shares

January 20, 2021 | About: ACIA -0.19%

President & CEO of Acacia Communications Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Murugesan Shanmugaraj (insider trades) sold 6,274 shares of ACIA on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $114.44 a share. The total sale was $717,997.

Acacia Communications Inc provides optical interconnect products used in communication services industry. It offers sophisticated modules for digital signal processing (DSP) and optical functions required to process network traffic across the world. Acacia Communications Inc has a market cap of $4.85 billion; its shares were traded at around $114.490000 with a P/E ratio of 71.99 and P/S ratio of 9.00. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Acacia Communications Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of ACIA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $114.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO John F Gavin sold 2,630 shares of ACIA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $114.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Vice President of Engineering Bhupendra C Shah sold 2,631 shares of ACIA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $114.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.
  • VP of Global Sales Eric L Fisher sold 2,189 shares of ACIA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $114.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.
  • VP of Hardware and Software Mehrdad Givehchi sold 2,631 shares of ACIA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $114.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.
  • VP Digital Signal Proc&Optics Christian J. Rasmussen sold 4,817 shares of ACIA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $114.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.
  • Chief Technology Officer Benny P Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of ACIA stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $114.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.04% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ACIA, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)