  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cryo-cell International Inc (CCEL) Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy Bought $88,440 of Shares

January 20, 2021 | About: CCEL +1.24%

Chairman, Co-CEO of Cryo-cell International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Portnoy (insider trades) bought 11,000 shares of CCEL on 01/20/2021 at an average price of $8.04 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $88,440.

Cryo-Cell International Inc is engaged in cellular processing & cryogenic storage. Its services include umbilical cord blood banking, umbilical cord tissue banking and umbilical cord blood and tissue banking prices. Cryo-Cell International Inc has a market cap of $61.498 million; its shares were traded at around $8.150000 with a P/E ratio of 20.38 and P/S ratio of 2.12. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Cryo-Cell International Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy bought 11,000 shares of CCEL stock on 01/20/2021 at the average price of $8.04. The price of the stock has increased by 1.37% since.
  • Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy bought 15,500 shares of CCEL stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $7.97. The price of the stock has increased by 2.26% since.
  • Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy bought 1,000 shares of CCEL stock on 01/08/2021 at the average price of $7.5. The price of the stock has increased by 8.67% since.
  • Chairman, Co-CEO David Portnoy bought 2,081 shares of CCEL stock on 01/06/2021 at the average price of $7.41. The price of the stock has increased by 9.99% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CCEL, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)