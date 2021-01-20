Ameresco Inc (AMRC) President and CEO George P Sakellaris Sold $1.9 million of Shares

President and CEO of Ameresco Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) George P Sakellaris (insider trades) sold 33,262 shares of AMRC on 01/19/2021 at an average price of $56.01 a share. The total sale was $1.9 million.

Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy services including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations. Ameresco Inc has a market cap of $2.8 billion; its shares were traded at around $58.440000 with a P/E ratio of 53.61 and P/S ratio of 2.76. Ameresco Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 4.20% over the past ten years. GuruFocus has detected 5 severe warning signs with Ameresco Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 33,262 shares of AMRC stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $56.01. The price of the stock has increased by 4.34% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of AMRC stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $58.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.73% since.

President and CEO, 10% Owner George P Sakellaris sold 110,783 shares of AMRC stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $58.56. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.2% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 59,474 shares of AMRC stock on 01/19/2021 at the average price of $55.73. The price of the stock has increased by 4.86% since.

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 43,575 shares of AMRC stock on 01/14/2021 at the average price of $59.13. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.17% since.

Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 63,322 shares of AMRC stock on 01/13/2021 at the average price of $59.51. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.8% since.

Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 135,478 shares of AMRC stock on 01/12/2021 at the average price of $58.79. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.6% since.

EVP and General Counsel David J Corrsin sold 54,543 shares of AMRC stock on 01/11/2021 at the average price of $58.84. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.68% since.

